Council conclusions – sell the house and read your own letters

Mayor Butch Berry provided a quick note on the city-owned property on Norris Street across from the hospital at the April 22 city council meeting saying the appraisal has been ordered for a cost of $250 and is expected to be complete by the end of the week. Alderman Harry Meyer said he was ready to move forward with the sale of the property regardless of the results of the appraisal.

The last agenda item was the discussion of procedure regarding the reading of Public Comment letters by council in the absence of the author. City Attorney Tim Weaver said the city has no obligation to provide for public comments at council meetings, but aldermen Mickey Schneider and Susan Harman were in favor of reading the letters. “They deserve to have their letter read and I will volunteer to read them all,” Harman said.

“Our number one goal, don’t forget this, is the people,” Schneider followed. “We represent the people. Ergo, they have something to say, we should say it for them when they can’t make it.”

Alderman Terry McClung argued against reading the letters saying the citizens can access the mayor either in person or by email, and if the mayor believes it needs council’s attention he can bring it to the next council meeting. McClung also posed that if the citizen does not get satisfaction from the mayor he or she can write a letter to the editor of the local newspaper if they so desire.

Alderman Bob Thomas said he has no problem with a friend reading the letters at the meeting as long as they respect the 3-minute time limit. Ultimately Harman and Schneider were outvoted and the reading of an absent author’s public letters was voted to stop.

Agenda items to be expected at the next meeting are the discussion of the city’s Vision Plan by the Planning Commission, street projects, and the status of Uber and Lyft drivers in Eureka.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. in the Aud.