Council attempts to smooth street bumps

Alderman Kristi Kendrick told Eureka Springs city council at Monday evening’s meeting she was surprised to learn at the previous meeting that five people signing a petition could apply to the city to get a speed bump placed on a street. She said she searched through the city’s documents to find the source of this information, and it was Kim Stryker, Assistant to the Mayor, who found in the Public Works Policy Manual a document entitled “City of Eureka Springs Policy for Neighborhood Traffic Control.”

The document states that, “The City of Eureka Springs may decide that a city street or roadway requires a speed control device from requests from the Eureka Springs Police Department, the Eureka Springs Public Works Department or by citizens who live in the requested area.” Later in the same paragraph it states, “Applications for traffic control devices shall include five signatures, one per residence, located on the proposed street or roadway.”

A decision regarding a traffic control device is up to the Public Works director after review by the Chief of Police. However, any appeals are brought to city council. Kendrick said the Public Works director works for the mayor, so appeals should go through the mayor’s office, not council. Other aldermen agreed this process belonged under administrative rather than legislative review.

Mayor Butch Berry said there is a process in place for these complaints and requests that involves all departments. Residents on East Mountain requested removal of a speed bump after other residents had requested it to slow down speeders on that road. Berry said he had not yet decided, but was presently more focused on increasing police presence and enforcing the speed limit.

Berry mentioned he had said all along the speed bump was in place on a trial basis. “If it works, it works,” he said, but regardless of the speed bump he is leaning toward more enforcement.

Kendrick said she wanted to change the policy officially to keep council out of the process. Berry told council they would have a chance soon to examine all department policy manuals as part of a periodic review process.

Other items

Council passed Resolution 708 that reallocated a vehicle from the Building Department to the Parks Department.

In Public Comments, Nellie Clark asked for council to consider charging for water by the gallon for “itty bitty people like me” who never use the amount of water she is billed for.

Berry mentioned that people interested in serving the city can apply for one of the vacancies on the Hospital Commission, the Historic District Commission or City Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Adamson commented, “Shame on the Governor for scheduling eight executions right after Easter.”

Next meeting will be Monday, April 24. There will be the second Public Hearing regarding the proposed increase in water and sewer fees at 6 p.m. to begin the evening.