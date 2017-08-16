Council assessing compliant meeting spaces

A regular on the agenda lately has been discussion of finding a location compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act where city government could hold meetings. Mayor Butch Berry mentioned at the city council meeting Monday there is a building which could seat 35 people, owned by the city, on Norris across from the hospital. The building is currently occupied by Dr. Charles Beard and will be available Jan. 1.

Berry said they have learned the basement of the Transit Building would not be able to handle the renovation necessary to have meetings there, and the fire station on US 62 has adequate meeting space, but it is not ADA-compliant.

Alderman Peg Adamson said the downtown fire station could be turned into “a wonderful space if the right things are done to it,” and again suggested using the Auditorium.

Bob Thomas said he wanted council to establish a clearer timeline for making the transition to a permanent, or even interim, location that is ADA-compliant.

Berry said he would have more information about remodeling costs soon. He stated the city could begin remodeling Dr. Beard’s place Jan. 2 and have meetings there in March probably if that’s the location they choose. The downtown fire station might take more work.

Thomas moved that the city in the interim hold city meetings in the Auditorium, and Adamson seconded, but not everyone was convinced the Aud was much more accessible than the present meeting space. City Attorney Tim Weaver asked if moving to a location that would not accommodate live broadcasts as they have now, would it not make meetings even less accessible?

Mayoral Assistant Kim Stryker explained the Aud provided four benefits not offered by the courthouse: wheelchair lift, hearing assist system, compliant bathroom, and ample room for wheelchairs. She maintained that extra utility costs would not be as exorbitant as has been stated.

The vote on moving city meetings to the Auditorium was 3-2, David Mitchell and Mickey Schneider voting No. Berry said he did not see the advantages, so he did not vote. He did say, however, the city will know where it will move its meetings by Jan. 1, and he’ll present an action plan in the meantime.

“We’re taking this seriously,” Berry stated, but asserted it would be irresponsible to commit to a particular place without knowing the cost.