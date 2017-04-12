Council approves Parks special election

Aldermen voted Monday to approve the third reading of Ord. 2254, which sets up a special election June 13 for voters to decide whether to renew the one-eighth cent tax to support projects outlined in the Lake Leatherwood City Park Master Plan.

To limit the lag period in collecting the tax and prevent forcing Parks to start all over in pursuing such a tax, the ordinance includes an Emergency Clause that had to be passed at that meeting. Alderman David Mitchell reiterated his concern that council had been put in the position of having to pass an emergency clause. “It would be nice not to get into emergencies although I’ll vote to pass it,” he said.

Alderman Terry McClung moved to put the ordinance on its third reading, while alderman Peg Adamson said she would rather see a tax go toward rebuilding the city’s infrastructure. Mayor Butch Berry said he had tried diligently last year to get voters to approve a tax to improve the infrastructure so the city would not have to raise water and sewer rates as it is doing now, but voters turned it down. He also explained it was not the fault of the Parks Department that this ordinance came to council so late.

Vote to approve was 5-1, Adamson voting No. Vote to approve the Emergency Clause was 4-2, Adamson and Bob Thomas voting No.