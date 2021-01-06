Constables on Patrols

Dec. 28

10:48 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to take a theft report.

2:40 p.m. – A suspicious male on Spring St. was contacted and also all right.

8:53 p.m. – Suspicious males on US 62 checked out fine.

9:26 p.m. – People reported being loud were not located.

10:10 p.m. – A male reported for hanging around a restaurant dumpster was arrested for public intox.

Dec. 29

5:29 p.m. – A deer that had been hit on the highway was reported as being alive. When officer arrived, the deer was gone. Not gone dead, gone into the woods.

5:29 p.m. – Officers spoke with those involved in a civil matter.

6:51 p.m. – A verbal altercation at a rehab center was quelled.

11:38 p.m. – A burglary alarm was reset after all was found to be A-OK.

Dec. 30

12:35 a.m. – An alarm went off at a restaurant but all was found secure.

4:09 p.m. – An accident on US62E got a report.

5:18 p.m. – A male was arrested at the hospital due to a warrant.

7:56 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported, located, and stopped.

10:32 p.m. – A juvenile-related suspicious circumstance qualified for a report.

Dec. 31

11:47 a.m. – A suspicious person on a motel property was told to move right along.

2:40 p.m. – A private property accident got a report.

6:10 p.m. – Children shooting off fireworks got to have an officer talk to their mother.

8:45 p.m. – A suspect made threats and left the business, but information for a report was taken.

9:35 p.m. – A male threatening self-harm took off on foot. Officers checked the area but did not locate him.

9:46 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported and accused of being all over the road and crashing her vehicle into a tree. Officers found the vehicle at a motel and arrested a woman for DWI#1 and implied consent.

11:19 p.m. – Officer spoke with a responsible person in regard to a pickup that went through his yard.

Jan. 1

1:27 a.m. – ESFD and ESPD responded to a limb lying on a power line causing a spark. The power company was notified.

2:32 a.m. – Man said he heard gunshots but officer didn’t find anything in the area.

5:46 a.m. – A domestic disturbance was looked into.

3:16 p.m. – A reported drunk driver headed to town from the north was looked for but not found.

6:52 p.m. – An altercation at a US62 bar was reported and documented.

8:28 p.m. – Officer did a welfare check and reported back to the caller.

10:58 p.m. – An intoxicated woman who continued acting out in front of customers got the cops called on her.

11:12 p.m. – Officers responded to a bar where a male was refusing to leave.

Jan. 2

1:44 a.m. – A noise complaint at a motel got intervention.

3:11 a.m. – Officer spoke with a male in front of the courthouse.

7:50 a.m. – An alarm went off at a bank, an officer made contact with an employee, all was fine.

8:07 a.m. – Nothing distressing was found following a 911 hang up.

3:08 p.m. – A man was arrested for criminal trespass.

6:29 p.m. – Officer was on standby for a custody exchange.

6:50 p.m. – Officer went to help a driver whose vehicle was stopped in the highway but the driver had it off the road on arrival.

7:06 p.m. – Caller reported a man walking along Huntsville Rd. but officer was unable to locate him.

8:50 p.m. – A woman yelling at two males on Spring St. escaped detection.

9:56 p.m. – Officers followed up with a male regarding items and a vehicle from an arrest.

Jan. 3

1:04 a.m. – Officers spoke with a female who was lost.

8:59 a.m. – A private property accident report was taken.

2:18 p.m. – A reported welfare concern was contacted and fine.

3:33 p.m. – Officer went to a residence on an assist call but was unable to assist at this time.