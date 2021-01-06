Constables on Patrols

Dec. 28
10:48 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to take a theft report.
2:40 p.m. – A suspicious male on Spring St. was contacted and also all right.
8:53 p.m. – Suspicious males on US 62 checked out fine.
9:26 p.m. – People reported being loud were not located.
10:10 p.m. – A male reported for hanging around a restaurant dumpster was arrested for public intox.
Dec. 29
5:29 p.m. – A deer that had been hit on the highway was reported as being alive. When officer arrived, the deer was gone. Not gone dead, gone into the woods.
5:29 p.m. – Officers spoke with those involved in a civil matter.
6:51 p.m. – A verbal altercation at a rehab center was quelled.
11:38 p.m. – A burglary alarm was reset after all was found to be A-OK.
Dec. 30
12:35 a.m. – An alarm went off at a restaurant but all was found secure.
4:09 p.m. – An accident on US62E got a report.
5:18 p.m. – A male was arrested at the hospital due to a warrant.
7:56 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported, located, and stopped.
10:32 p.m. – A juvenile-related suspicious circumstance qualified for a report.
Dec. 31
11:47 a.m. – A suspicious person on a motel property was told to move right along.
2:40 p.m. – A private property accident got a report.
6:10 p.m. – Children shooting off fireworks got to have an officer talk to their mother.
8:45 p.m. – A suspect made threats and left the business, but information for a report was taken.
9:35 p.m. – A male threatening self-harm took off on foot. Officers checked the area but did not locate him.
9:46 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported and accused of being all over the road and crashing her vehicle into a tree. Officers found the vehicle at a motel and arrested a woman for DWI#1 and implied consent.
11:19 p.m. – Officer spoke with a responsible person in regard to a pickup that went through his yard.
Jan. 1
1:27 a.m. – ESFD and ESPD responded to a limb lying on a power line causing a spark. The power company was notified.
2:32 a.m. – Man said he heard gunshots but officer didn’t find anything in the area.
5:46 a.m. – A domestic disturbance was looked into.
3:16 p.m. – A reported drunk driver headed to town from the north was looked for but not found.
6:52 p.m. – An altercation at a US62 bar was reported and documented.
8:28 p.m. – Officer did a welfare check and reported back to the caller.
10:58 p.m. – An intoxicated woman who continued acting out in front of customers got the cops called on her.
11:12 p.m. – Officers responded to a bar where a male was refusing to leave.
Jan. 2
1:44 a.m. – A noise complaint at a motel got intervention.
3:11 a.m. – Officer spoke with a male in front of the courthouse.
7:50 a.m. – An alarm went off at a bank, an officer made contact with an employee, all was fine.
8:07 a.m. – Nothing distressing was found following a 911 hang up.
3:08 p.m. – A man was arrested for criminal trespass.
6:29 p.m. – Officer was on standby for a custody exchange.
6:50 p.m. – Officer went to help a driver whose vehicle was stopped in the highway but the driver had it off the road on arrival.
7:06 p.m. – Caller reported a man walking along Huntsville Rd. but officer was unable to locate him.
8:50 p.m. – A woman yelling at two males on Spring St. escaped detection.
9:56 p.m. – Officers followed up with a male regarding items and a vehicle from an arrest.
Jan. 3
1:04 a.m. – Officers spoke with a female who was lost.
8:59 a.m. – A private property accident report was taken.
2:18 p.m. – A reported welfare concern was contacted and fine.
3:33 p.m. – Officer went to a residence on an assist call but was unable to assist at this time.