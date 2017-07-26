Constables on Patrol

July 17

3:38 p.m. – Constable checked out a reported disturbance at a business.

11:08 p.m. – Alarm company called in a front door alarm at a downtown business. Constable found the front door unlocked. Keyholder also responded and the building was secured.

July 18

9:57 a.m. – Comments by a person at Lake Leatherwood were making others uncomfortable. Constable spoke with the person and filed a report.

10:06 a.m. – Delivery person reported a theft from his truck while he was making a delivery to a bar downtown.

10:40 a.m. – Witness saw someone near the track behind the elementary school trying to get into windows and doors. Constable looked for but did not encounter anyone.

6:28 p.m. – A soon-to-be ex-wife claimed her soon-to-be ex-husband keeps calling from phone numbers not his own. ESPD added this information to the report.

6:31 p.m. – Alarm company alerted ESPD to a front door alarm and then canceled the call.

9:24 p.m. – The soon-to-be ex-wife again reported the soon-to-be ex-husband was calling again and she was recording the calls. Constable added the information to her file and advised her to also call CCSO since she lives in Holiday Island.

11:30 p.m. – Employee at a liquor store reported a shoplifting incident.

July 19

8:05 a.m. – Individual left her apartment to check on her laundry in the laundry room, and when she returned, someone had rifled through her apartment and taken some things.

3:13 p.m. – Central dispatch told ESPD someone accidentally pocket dialed 911. Constable checked it out, and everything was okay.

July 20

11:29 a.m. – Concerned caller said a suspicious van backed up to her building on US 62. Constable made contact with the owner of the van who went somewhere else to park.

7:24 p.m. – Central dispatch reported receiving seven calls from a supposedly non-working cell number. A constable staked out the reported location but saw nothing to report.

9:25 p.m. – Passerby reported almost running over an out-of-place manhole cover on US 62. Constable put the cover back in place and took a broken piece to the station for Public Works to retrieve.

10:35 p.m. – Person was hanging out at a convenience store making customers uncomfortable. He did not leave when asked to. Constable took the gentleman home.

July 21

1:31 a.m. – Person at a downtown bar reported a stolen bicycle. Constable went to the location and found the bicycle. Owner and wheels were reunited.

3:04 a.m. – Alarm company reported a residential alarm. Constable was en route when the homeowner canceled the call.

6:55 a.m. – Concerned caller thought a vehicle in a gas station parking lot was suspicious. Constable checked it out and thought everything was okay.

11:12 a.m. – Innkeeper filed a report with ESPD regarding a guest. Constable advised the guest he must check with front desk before coming onto the property again.

5:24 p.m. – Clerk at a liquor store refused to accept a personal check from a customer, and in response the customer began screaming, hit an employee, broke items in the store and walked out still yelling. Constable so arrested him for disorderly conduct.

9:14 p.m. – A father told ESPD he suspected his daughter, who is sitting in the garage, is strung out on something. Constable spoke with everyone involved and determined the daughter was okay.

10:43 p.m. – Individual was texting suicidal thoughts to a friend who alerted Central Dispatch. Constable responded and arrested her on a warrant out of CCSO for failure to appear.

11:24 p.m. – Constable responded to assist EMS with a combative patient.

July 22

1:11 a.m. – A family locked out of their motel room got help from a constable.

2:15 a.m. – Resident near downtown suspected someone or something was in her yard because her dog was alerting her. Constable found her yard clear of trespassers.

2:28 a.m. – Person at a bar was harassing the manager. Constable arrested the patron for public intoxication.

2:40 a.m. – Staff at an inn reported two suspicious people hanging around on the property. Constable checked it out did not encounter the suspicious pair.

8:04 a.m. – Someone apparently stole an item from the back of a vehicle parked near downtown.

9:32 a.m. – Guest at a tourist lodging reported a disturbance nearby but did not know definitely where the noise came from. Constable snooped around but did not find the source of the noise.

11:15 a.m. – Another resident in the same vicinity reported items stolen from a vehicle parked near downtown.

4:13 p.m. – EMS asked for constable backup for a patient acting erratically. EMS eventually figured out the person was having a reaction to low blood sugar.

7:40 p.m. – Person downtown found a wallet. Constable retrieved it.

July 23

3:55 p.m. – Manager at a business reported a shoplifter. The sticky-fingered one left the premises before a constable arrived.

July 24

4:56 a.m. – Same resident the property earlier claimed someone was shining a flashlight into her vehicle. Constable checked the area again and again did not find anything to report.

5:58 a.m. – There was a residential burglary alarm tripped on Main Street, but the homeowner canceled the call.