Constables on Patrol

June 12

5:43 p.m. – Constable on patrol watched for a possibly intoxicated motorist headed toward town from the north but did not encounter the vehicle.

10:45 p.m. – Something set off the front door alarm at a business on US 62. Constable found the building secure.

June 13

12:40 a.m. – Constable watched for a reportedly reckless driver on Hwy. 23 North.

5:37 a.m. – Observer called in a speeding vehicle in the commercial area of US 62.

June 14

4:25 a.m. – There was a fire alarm at a tourist lodging, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

12:42 p.m. – Constable repaired a change machine downtown.

12:46 p.m. – Alarm rang out at a downtown business, but the constable found things secure.

2:45 p.m. – A 911 hangup call originated downtown, but the responding constable did not find its source.

10:20 p.m. – Individual at a downtown bar told ESPD someone stole his Chihuahua named Thor.

June 15

4:31 p.m. – Items were taken from a business on US 62 toward the western edge of town. Constables added extra patrols in the area.

June 16

9:01 a.m. – An alarm technician accidentally set off the alarm at a business on US 62.

June 17

7:47 a.m. – Central dispatch transferred a call regarding a possible overdose at a local motel. Constables found the subject and he was transported to ESH.

12:20 p.m. – Constable took a report on damage to a vehicle in a parking lot.

12:55 p.m. – Same person who needed medical assistance earlier was back on the motel property asking for help. Constables spoke with him and determined he was okay, and he left the property.

1:37 p.m. – A daughter requested a welfare check on her mother. Constable found the mother doing well.

June 18

10:30 a.m. – Liquor store owner reported someone stole some liquor.

8:41 p.m. – Constable took a report of a theft.

9:23 p.m. – Staff at a business on US 62 reported graffiti on the back of the building.

June 19

12:16 a.m. – Witness reported an intoxicated couple laying on the sidewalk downtown. The male got up and began dragging the female. Constables arrived to arrest both of them for public intoxication.