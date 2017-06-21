Constables on Patrol

June 12
5:43 p.m. – Constable on patrol watched for a possibly intoxicated motorist headed toward town from the north but did not encounter the vehicle.
10:45 p.m. – Something set off the front door alarm at a business on US 62. Constable found the building secure.
June 13
12:40 a.m. – Constable watched for a reportedly reckless driver on Hwy. 23 North.
5:37 a.m. – Observer called in a speeding vehicle in the commercial area of US 62.
June 14
4:25 a.m. – There was a fire alarm at a tourist lodging, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
12:42 p.m. – Constable repaired a change machine downtown.
12:46 p.m. – Alarm rang out at a downtown business, but the constable found things secure.
2:45 p.m. – A 911 hangup call originated downtown, but the responding constable did not find its source.
10:20 p.m. – Individual at a downtown bar told ESPD someone stole his Chihuahua named Thor.
June 15
4:31 p.m. – Items were taken from a business on US 62 toward the western edge of town. Constables added extra patrols in the area.
June 16
9:01 a.m. – An alarm technician accidentally set off the alarm at a business on US 62.
June 17
7:47 a.m. – Central dispatch transferred a call regarding a possible overdose at a local motel. Constables found the subject and he was transported to ESH.
12:20 p.m. – Constable took a report on damage to a vehicle in a parking lot.
12:55 p.m. – Same person who needed medical assistance earlier was back on the motel property asking for help. Constables spoke with him and determined he was okay, and he left the property.
1:37 p.m. – A daughter requested a welfare check on her mother. Constable found the mother doing well.
June 18
10:30 a.m. – Liquor store owner reported someone stole some liquor.
8:41 p.m. – Constable took a report of a theft.
9:23 p.m. – Staff at a business on US 62 reported graffiti on the back of the building.
June 19
12:16 a.m. – Witness reported an intoxicated couple laying on the sidewalk downtown. The male got up and began dragging the female. Constables arrived to arrest both of them for public intoxication.