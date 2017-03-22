Constables on Patrol

March 13

8:28 a.m. – Administrator of a care facility filed mandatory reports for incidents during the week.

10:57 a.m. – Alarm company reported an entry motion alarm, but the owner of the business canceled the call.

11:09 a.m. – There was a two-vehicle bump-up on private property.

1:55 p.m. – Two dogs ran carefree and unattended in a motel parking lot. Staff tried to keep them contained and off the highway until the owner could retrieve them.

5:28 p.m. – Observer saw a male in a parking lot on Hwy. 23 North suspiciously looking into car windows. Constable on patrol responded but did not encounter him.

8:38 p.m. – Concerned father asked for a welfare check on his daughter. Constable went to her residence but she was not home. Roommate agreed to have the daughter call home. Eventually the daughter, who was okay, called her father.

March 14

10:30 p.m. – Suspicious person at a lodging facility prompted a call to ESPD. Constable checked the area and found everything secure.

10:56 p.m. – There was a noise complaint at apartment complex. Constable asked a tenant to turn down the music.

March 15

8:14 a.m. – Injured deer was stretched out across a lane of traffic on Main Street. Constable went to the scene, and the deer was removed.

10:39 a.m. – There was an accident in a gas station parking lot.

11:52 a.m. – Something tripped the alarm at a private residence, but the resident was home and everything was okay.

4:09 p.m. – Constable responded to report of an injured raccoon near a road in the north part of town but did not find it.

6:07 p.m. – Home security alarm rang out, but the constable found the home secure.

9:52 p.m. – Concerned caller told ESPD a male was sitting on her property and would not leave. Constable discovered the person had received a laceration on his head when he jumped out of a vehicle. EMS transported him to ESH. Central dispatch reported he had an outstanding CCSO warrant.

10:16 p.m. – Resident on a road heading south off US 62 was concerned about a vehicle parked in front of her house. Constable learned the owner of the vehicle had moved to an unknown location in Holiday Island.

March 16

12:13 p.m. – Building Inspector issued a warning for property maintenance violations.

2:32 p.m. – Property owner claimed the previous owner tried to take stones from the property without permission.

2:56 p.m. – Street striper accidentally sprayed a vehicle.

3:50 p.m. – Resident near downtown reported the antenna from her vehicle was missing.

March 17

12:01 a.m. – Guest at a motel reported what sounded like a domestic incident in the next room. Constable learned the next door guest was arguing with her sister over the phone.

8:20 a.m. – Resident near downtown complained about a barking dog. Animal Control patrolled the neighborhood but did not hear continual barking, and the owner of the alleged nuisance animal was not at home.

9:03 a.m. – Guests at a rental cottage reported their dog had escaped and was at large. It later returned.

11:59 a.m. – Guest at an inn reported hearing screaming from another room. Constable went to the scene and learned it had been a group of females being loud.

12:26 p.m. – Storeowner reported a theft of cash by an employee.

12:32 p.m. – Constable issued citations to vehicles parked in a loading zone all morning.

11:50 p.m. – Patron at a downtown bar allegedly assaulted the owner and then walked to another bar. Constables arrested the individual for public intoxication.

March 18

1:28 a.m. – Motel manager reported suspicious activities and a possible confrontation in one of the rooms. Everyone left the property in a vehicle, and the manager said the room was paid for with cash, and he had no information on who had rented the room. Constables watched for but did not encounter the vehicle.

1:32 a.m. – Resident in the western part of town noticed on the security camera there was a trespasser on the property. Constable reviewed the security footage.

7:18 a.m. – Constable issued a written warning to a semi driver for erratic driving.

10:54 a.m. – Smoke alarm sounded at a lodging facility. Turned out it had been triggered by construction dust.

1:08 p.m. – Public Works was called for a damaged sign on Spring Street.

1:55 p.m. – Observer claimed a vehicle was blocking a street near downtown, but the responding constable determined it was not.

8:47 p.m. – Restaurant staff asked for constable assistance with a reportedly inebriated and combative patron. Constable arrested the individual for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

10:18 p.m. – Clerk at a gas station reported a disgruntled customer refused to leave the property, but she left before constables arrived.

March 19

1:55 a.m. – Central dispatch toned out EMS after a patron was injured in a fight at a bar. When EMS and constables arrived, the patron claimed the incident had been an accident and offered no further information and did not want to file a report.

8:54 a.m. – Customer misplaced her keys in a store and could not get into her vehicle. Constable helped her find her keys.

9:19 a.m. – Constable repaired a malfunctioning change machine downtown.

9:48 a.m. – Constable on patrol checked on a vehicle apparently abandoned behind the elementary school. He found no one in the area and determined it was abandoned.

10:35 a.m. – Someone broke into a vehicle parked on Main Street and stole some bags.

10:54 a.m. – A window was open at the Auditorium, and the constable made contact with the keyholder.

11:32 a.m. – Individual on Spring Street was selling beer from a keg in the back of his vehicle. Constables went to the scene and spoke to the customers about local ordinances, and they disposed of their purchases. The beer vendor was already gone.

12:53 p.m. – Gasoline leaked from a vehicle parked downtown. Constable found the owner of the vehi8cle and ESFD contained the leakage on the street.

1:54 p.m. – Someone stole a purse out of a vehicle parked at a church.

3:00 p.m. – Motorist saw three sport motorcycles speed across the double yellow line to pass five vehicles headed toward town from the north. Constable encountered them in town but did not observe any reason to pull them over.

4:52 p.m. – A child in a hotel room accidentally called 911 and hung up.

7:28 p.m. – Constable encountered an accident in the north part of town.

7:38 p.m. – Resident in the north part of town chased away an intoxicated person on his property. The intruder headed toward town, but constables did not encounter him.

7:42 p.m. – Concerned caller in the eastern part of town heard gunshots. Constables scoured the area but did not locate the source of the noise.

8:36 p.m. – Central dispatch reported a 911 hangup call just south of downtown, but constable could not find its source.

10:12 p.m. – Guest at a tourist lodging above downtown reported hearing a female in distress in the woods. Constable discovered it was an animal making an unusual sound.

11:09 p.m. – Witness claimed three large dogs were running loose near a motel in the eastern part of town. The constable never saw them.

March 20

2:14 a.m. – As a result of a traffic stop, the driver was arrested for DWI, implied consent, refusal to submit, resisting arrest, violating the noise ordinance and careless driving. A passenger was arrested for public intoxication.