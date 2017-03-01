Constables on Patrol

February 17

10:29 a.m. – Constable encountered an unattended dog on a downtown street. Animal Control took it to the kennel where its owner later retrieved it.

1:40 p.m. – A business on Hwy. 23 South reported a break-in.

5:17 p.m. – Resident in the western part of town claimed the neighbors allowed their Chihuahuas to rampage willy-nilly through the neighborhood. When constable arrived, the Chihuahuas were behaving nicely under the owner’s watchful eye.

5:57 p.m. – Witness told ESPD about poachers with bows in a pickup. Constable encountered the subjects and notified Arkansas Game & Fish.

9:51 p.m. – An ex reportedly tried to climb through the other ex’s window. The resident ex asked the constable to tell the intruder she did not want him on her property. Constable complied.

10:19 p.m. – Central dispatch reported EMS was responding to a possible heart attack at a motel. Constables went to the scene and arrested an individual for public intoxication and communicating a false alarm.

February 18

1:04 a.m. – As a result of a traffic stop, the driver was arrested for DWI, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, fictitious vehicle license, failure to pay registration, leaving the scene of an accident and implied consent.

1:50 a.m. – Resident near downtown claimed her dog was barking as though someone was in her yard, and when she looked outside, she saw a male trying to get into her vehicle. Constable arrested the man for public intoxication.

2:55 a.m. – Delivery man saw a vehicle suspiciously parked behind a business. Constable went to the scene, but the vehicle was gone.

12:59 p.m. – Worker tripped a back door alarm at a downtown business, but everything was okay.

4:50 p.m. – There was an accident in a neighborhood, and one vehicle left the scene.

6:14 p.m. – Constable assisted ESH staff with an aggressive and combatant patient.

7:59 p.m. – Constable responded to ESH again for a patient threatening suicide.

February 19

12:42 p.m. – Individual told ESPD he had left his vehicle near a place of business in the commercial area of US 62 while he was out of town for a few days, and returned to find the ignition broken and wires cut.

1:02 p.m. – Motorist reported a vehicle and sport bike were driving recklessly on Hwy. 23 South as they headed toward town. Constable found both of them downtown and issued written warnings.

4:20 p.m. – Constables went to Basin Park to check on suspicious activities.

4:30 – Constables arrested an individual on a felony bench warrant out of CCSO.

4:31 p.m. – Constable had a vehicle that was blocking traffic towed.

10:46 p.m. – Individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

11 p.m. – Constables searched for a stolen truck.

11:46 p.m. – Employee leaving work noticed two vehicles parked suspiciously behind a building. Constable checked the area but did not encounter the suspicious vehicles.

February 20

10:07 p.m. – Ex-wife claimed she received harassing communications from her ex-husband. She did not file charges.

12:16 p.m. – Individual told ESPD someone tried to break into his milk truck.

8:35 p.m. – A dog that had been outside barking when the neighbor called was inside and quiet when constable arrived.

February 21

6:37 a.m. – Alarm company alerted ESPD to a residential alarm. Constable went to the address, but no one was home.

9:41 a.m. – Constable performed traffic control duties while a delivery driver in a semi negotiated a delivery downtown.

11:30 a.m. – Someone stole items from the Community Center over the weekend.

February 22

1:06 p.m. – After a one-vehicle accident, the constable arrested the driver for DWI.

5:02 p.m. – Constables went to the scene of a person walking around with a firearm allegedly threatening people.

5:50 p.m. – There was another accident on private property.

8:01 p.m. – Constable attempted to perform a welfare check.

February 23

6:09 p.m. – Constable spoke with a homeowner because his burglar alarm was going off.

6:19 p.m. – Constable spoke with a person at a motel about a 911 hang-up call.

February 24

12:34 a.m. – Another burglar alarm at a residence was triggered, prompting a visit by constables.

7:26 p.m. – Constables responded to a domestic confrontation and arrested an individual for public intoxication and ESPD warrant.

7:39 a.m. – Yet another burglar alarm was tripped, so constables entered and secured a residence in a neighborhood above downtown.

11 p.m. – Constable checked in on a verbal domestic squabble.

February 25

3:57 a.m. – Staff at a business on US 62 reported three suspicious vehicles nearby, so constables performed extra patrols.

2:05 p.m. – Motorist on Hwy. 23 South reported a possibly intoxicated driver headed to town. Constable initiated a traffic stop only to find a new driver who was not intoxicated.

2:56 p.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI, implied consent, public intoxication, violation of the noise ordinance and no proof of insurance.

3:40 p.m. – Constable searched for teenagers reportedly causing a disturbance.

4:33 p.m. – There was an accident on private property.

7:26 p.m. – Concerned observer called in a possibly drunk driver, and a constable went looking.

9:34 p.m. – Constables searched for, but did not find, a walking domestic tiff near downtown.

10:08 p.m. – This time the domestic event, still in progress when constables arrived, was at a tourist lodging near downtown.

February 26

1:36 a.m. – Concerned friend asked for a welfare check on a person who said she was getting a ride from a stranger to her tourist lodging. Constable went there and found her outside because she did not have a key to get in. Constable called the keyholder who let her in.

9:10 p.m. – Constable on patrol took a report of a theft at a restaurant.