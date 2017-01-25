Constables on Patrol

January 16

10:36 a.m. – Large untethered, unmonitored dog harassed people walking their dogs in an area east of town. The information was passed along to Animal Control.

6:03 p.m. – Motorist was stopped for speeding and arrested for driving on a suspended license.

7:57 p.m. – Several people reported hearing gunshots in the north part of town. Constable could not determine where the noise came from.

10:18 p.m. – Constable checked on an alarm triggered at a business but found the building secure.

10:53 p.m. – Alarm company called ESPD about an alarm at a bank but soon canceled the call.

January 17

5:14 a.m. – Constable filed a report of a vehicle stolen in the western part of town.

6:52 a.m. – Constable checked on a report of a deer in the roadway on Hwy. 23 South.

6:59 a.m. – Alarm sounded at a business on US 62 just west of downtown. An employee on site assured the constable everything was okay.

7:37 a.m. – Manager of a business reported fraudulent use of a customer’s account.

2:08 p.m. – Citizen flagged down a passing constable to report his vehicle had been stolen. During the report, the constable noticed a suspicious vehicle parked nearby and determined it was the one stolen from Holiday Island. He notified CCSO.

4:38 p.m. – There was a vehicle versus deer accident on US 62.

4:47 p.m. – Constable was called regarding a vehicle parked in the same spot for a while.

5:11 p.m. – Staff at a tourist lodging reported fraudulent use of a credit card.

5:19 p.m. – There was another vehicle versus deer accident on US 62.

7:48 p.m. – There was a report of a possibly intoxicated driver headed toward town, and a constable waited for the vehicle.

8:39 p.m. – Because of reports of suspicious activities in a neighborhood in the western part of town, constables made extra patrols in the area.

January 18

5:22 a.m. – Constable searched for a suspicious individual walking along US 62 but did not encounter him.

1:23 p.m. – Constable initiated a traffic stop on an erratic driver.

2:36 p.m. – Three people were panhandling at a gas station. Constable told them to stop it.

5:53 p.m. – Two infants were in a vehicle in a parking lot and the constable tried to find someone responsible for them.

7:58 p.m. – Constable performed a welfare check on a person and found her doing well.

January 19

5:41 a.m. – Resident told ESPD said he saw on a security camera feed of someone inside his house. The person in the home told the responding constable he was a friend and was supposed to be there.

7:26 a.m. – There was a two-vehicle accident on US 62 in the commercial area. No injuries.

6:08 p.m. – Constable checked out a report of a female causing a disturbance.

8:38 p.m. – Alarm at a bank was triggered but the call was canceled while constables were en route.

11:08 p.m. – Concerned neighbor reported lights on and a door possibly ajar at a home where no one should have been. Constable discovered the light was for the dogs and the door was slightly open because it was broken. Constable found the house secure.

January 20

12:45 a.m. – Worried husband who was traveling had not heard from his wife in a few days and asked for a welfare check on her. Constable found her doing well, and she said she would call her husband.

3:05 a.m. – Resident near downtown told ESPD said her dog was continuously barking and she suspected someone might be on her porch. Constable searched the area and found nothing suspicious.

4:41 p.m. – Constables went to the scene of someone reportedly breaking into a residence and assaulting a female.

5:41 p.m. – Report came in about kids near downtown shooting BB guns.

6:56 p.m. – Constable responded to a report of custodian interference.

7:55 p.m. – A male subject at a motel had threatened suicide and a constable went to check on him.

January 21

10:13 a.m. – Driver backed into another vehicle in a parking lot.

11:37 a.m. – Motorist in a parking lot drove over the curb and into items in front of a building.

1:42 p.m. – Someone stole a gnome near downtown.

4:50 p.m. – Individual led a constable to the location of a suspicious person.

4:52 p.m. – Constable filed a report on fraudulent use of a credit card.

9:21 p.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of an individual for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:54 p.m. – Another traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI, refusing to submit and driving left of center.

10:16 p.m. – Caller spoke with a constable about a suspicious letter.

January 22

2:04 a.m. – Musicians playing music downtown were disturbing guests at a nearby hotel. Constable asked them to take a break until the morning light.

2:07 a.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving left of center and DWI.

3:03 a.m. – Clerk at a business became ill, and the constable stood by until another employee could take over. EMS checked out the ill clerk.

8:42 a.m. – There was a tenant and landlord dispute which prompted a visit from a constable. Everything was resolved.

10:45 a.m. – Apartment dweller requested a welfare check on a neighbor who had been yelling since early morning. Responding constable learned the neighbor had been having an anxiety attack.

5:55 p.m. – A customer would not leave a downtown establishment. Constables went to the scene and got her a taxi.

9:19 p.m. – A male customer threatened the bartender at a downtown bar. A constable arrested the individual for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

11:14 p.m. – Person told ESPD he was supposed to go to a local tourist lodging and pick up his cousin. When he arrived, the cousin’s boyfriend would not let him speak to her. He requested a welfare check, and the responding constable found she was okay.