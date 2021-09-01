Constables on Patrol

August 23

10:59 a.m. – A parking issue on Owen St. did not require a report.

1:17 p.m. – Officer responded to a call about a suspicious person on E. Van Buren, but the subject was gone on arrival.

August 24

1:44 p.m. – When officer responded to a reported suspicious vehicle the owner was located and it was moved.

August 26

8:28 a.m. – A welfare concern was contacted and all was fine.

11:06 a.m. – A traffic problem on W. Van Buren was cleared.

11:28 a.m. – A welfare concern on Shelton was deemed to be fine.

2:32 p.m. – A traffic accident on Van Buren got a report.

3:54 p.m. – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance with an open 911 line but were unable to locate anyone in the area needing assistance.

August 27

11:18 a.m. – An accident on Passion Play Rd. did not require a report at this time.

11:22 a.m. – A suspicious person on Van Buren left the premises after contact with officers.

1:19 p.m. – Officers did not locate a reported suspicious person on Van Buren.