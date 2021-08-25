Constables on Patrol

August 16

12:17 p.m. – After officer arrived at a hotel for a welfare concern, contact was made, and a report done.

August 17

9:43 a.m. – A wanted person was spotted, arrested, and transported to ESPD.

1:51 p.m. – A suspicious person reported on Hwy. 23S was contacted and everything checked out fine.

3:37 p.m. – Officer took a report of a lost license plate on E. Mountain.

August 18

10:11 a.m. – Officer responded to a motel regarding a stolen vehicle.

August 19

3:35 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren qualified for a report.

August 20

11:26 a.m. – An alarm went off at a highway business, was checked and all was secure.

2:55 p.m. – An erratic driver was stopped and given a warning.