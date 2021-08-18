Constables on Patrol

August 9

1:53 p.m. – A report was taken at W. Van Buren accident.

August 10

9:54 a.m. – An assault on E. Van Buren resulted in the victim being taken to ESH, although no report was done at this time.

10:50 a.m. – Officer determined that the male who was reported as a welfare concern checked out fine.

August 11

12:15 p.m. – Officer drove to Madison County to pick a man arrested on an outstanding Carroll County warrant.

4:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident at Mountain and Center Sts. got a report.

August 13

1:45 p.m. – Officer responded to a motel regarding suspicious circumstances. No report was necessary at this time.

2 p.m. – A disturbance at an apartment complex did not get a report as one of the parties was gone on arrival.