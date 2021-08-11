Constables on Patrol

August 3
1:16 p.m. – Officer took an accident report on E. Van Buren.
3:10 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported on Pivot Rock Rd. but officer was unable to locate anyone.
3:42 p.m. – Officer did not need to file a report on a civil issue disturbance.
4:21 p.m. – Officers who responded to a potentially suicidal female were unable to locate her.
August 4
10:35 a.m. – A traffic problem on N. Main was rectified when a vehicle went ahead and moved.
12:03 p.m. – A report for an accident on E. Van Buren was taken.
2:13 p.m. – No report was necessary at this time regarding a disturbance at an apartment.
August 5
11:16 a.m. – Officer did a follow-up on a theft.
3:39 p.m. – When officers made contact with a reported suspicious person, they found him to be just fine.
August 6
10:09 a.m. – A tree branch fell on a vehicle on Judah St. and no report was needed.
11:27 a.m. – Pine Street had a parking issue.
12:33 p.m. – An accident at Mountain and Center Sts. got a report.
1:15 p.m. – A traffic accident in front of the Basin Bath House got a report.
3:11 p.m. – When officer responded to a welfare concern, no one was located.
3:58 p.m. – Property found on S. Main was taken to ESPD for safekeeping.