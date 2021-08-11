Constables on Patrol

August 3

1:16 p.m. – Officer took an accident report on E. Van Buren.

3:10 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported on Pivot Rock Rd. but officer was unable to locate anyone.

3:42 p.m. – Officer did not need to file a report on a civil issue disturbance.

4:21 p.m. – Officers who responded to a potentially suicidal female were unable to locate her.

August 4

10:35 a.m. – A traffic problem on N. Main was rectified when a vehicle went ahead and moved.

12:03 p.m. – A report for an accident on E. Van Buren was taken.

2:13 p.m. – No report was necessary at this time regarding a disturbance at an apartment.

August 5

11:16 a.m. – Officer did a follow-up on a theft.

3:39 p.m. – When officers made contact with a reported suspicious person, they found him to be just fine.

August 6

10:09 a.m. – A tree branch fell on a vehicle on Judah St. and no report was needed.

11:27 a.m. – Pine Street had a parking issue.

12:33 p.m. – An accident at Mountain and Center Sts. got a report.

1:15 p.m. – A traffic accident in front of the Basin Bath House got a report.

3:11 p.m. – When officer responded to a welfare concern, no one was located.

3:58 p.m. – Property found on S. Main was taken to ESPD for safekeeping.