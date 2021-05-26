Constables on Patrol

May 17

1:49 p.m. – After responding to a harassment call, officer spoke with the offender, who was warned.

3:40 p.m. – The roadway at Rockhouse Rd. and US62 was cleared of a traffic tie-up.

4:04 p.m. – When officer made contact with a welfare concern, all was determined to be fine.

May 18

8:10 a.m. – A report was taken on a vehicle that rolled out of gear and hit a gas line and a Pine St. porch.

8:17 a.m. – When officer responded to a call about a male sleeping on caller’s porch, the man was trespassed.

9:09 a.m. – A theft report was taken at a highway business.

1:34 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated female was reported but officer determined that she was fine.

2:38 p.m. – Officers responded to a possibly intoxicated male but he was not located.

May 20

11:43 a.m. – No report was needed for a suspicious person on Spring St.

11:59 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer responded to an unattended dog in a vehicle. ACO spoke with the dog’s owner.

12:15 p.m. – Officer was deployed to assess a possibly intoxicated male who was not.

12:15 p.m. – A reported suspicious male on Passion Play Rd. was deemed to be fine.

3:52 p.m. – When officers responded to a possibly intoxicated male on Huntsville Rd. he was transported by EMS.

May 21

2:06 p.m. – A parking issue at Basin Park resulted in a citation.

2:38 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate anyone in reference to a welfare concern.

4 p.m. – A female was spoken with regarding a hit and run accident on Main St.