Constables on Patrol

May 3
9:39 a.m. – There was a response to N. Main due to a possible traffic accident causing damage.
10:45 a.m. – A harassment report was taken in the ESPD lobby.
11:27 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle near Breezy Point was looked for.
May 4
10:20 a.m. – A theft report was taken in the lobby at ESPD.
11:29 a.m. – No report was needed at this time regarding a theft at a downtown store.
3:54 p.m. – Officer spoke with a female about a civil issue.
3:54 p.m. – Officer spoke with an erratic driver and got the subject all straightened out.
4:32 p.m. – A traffic problem on Main St. was unraveled.
May 5
12:09 p.m. – There was a domestic disturbance at a highway eating establishment but after officers alerted those involved to how this was going to work, all was quieted.
1:34 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a wanted person.
May 6
9:58 a.m. – An identity theft report was taken.
11:56 a.m. – A traffic accident on US62E did not require a report.
3:58 p.m. – A disturbance at a residence was responded to.
May 7
1:19 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a reported reckless driver on US62W.
1:23 p.m. – A parking issue on S. Main was resolved.
1:25 p.m. – A residential theft got a report.