Constables on Patrol

May 3

9:39 a.m. – There was a response to N. Main due to a possible traffic accident causing damage.

10:45 a.m. – A harassment report was taken in the ESPD lobby.

11:27 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle near Breezy Point was looked for.

May 4

10:20 a.m. – A theft report was taken in the lobby at ESPD.

11:29 a.m. – No report was needed at this time regarding a theft at a downtown store.

3:54 p.m. – Officer spoke with a female about a civil issue.

3:54 p.m. – Officer spoke with an erratic driver and got the subject all straightened out.

4:32 p.m. – A traffic problem on Main St. was unraveled.

May 5

12:09 p.m. – There was a domestic disturbance at a highway eating establishment but after officers alerted those involved to how this was going to work, all was quieted.

1:34 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a wanted person.

May 6

9:58 a.m. – An identity theft report was taken.

11:56 a.m. – A traffic accident on US62E did not require a report.

3:58 p.m. – A disturbance at a residence was responded to.

May 7

1:19 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a reported reckless driver on US62W.

1:23 p.m. – A parking issue on S. Main was resolved.

1:25 p.m. – A residential theft got a report.