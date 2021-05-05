Constables on Patrol

April 26

9:24 a.m. – Suspicious activity at an apartment complex was reported but not located.

11:01 a.m. – A harassment report was taken at a downtown business.

12:32 p.m. – A violation of a protective order report was noted on Wall St.

2:11 p.m. – A sounding alarm was checked and the area was found to be fine.

April 27

10:35 a.m. – Officer responded to follow up on found property.

1:32 p.m. – Officers responded to a residence to check out a suspicious male who was not located.

3:20 p.m. – Officers served a warrant on a man for an outstanding warrant from Berryville.

3:25 p.m. – When officers responded to Frontage Rd. looking for a juvenile riding a dirt bike with a child on front, they were unable to find it.

April 28

8:30 a.m. – A man was arrested for public intox after he fell in front of a Spring St. store.

8:57 a.m. – A fire alarm at the Aud turned out to be false.

12:28 p.m. – Officer went to Fayetteville to pick up a man who had been arrested on an ESPD warrant.

1:36 p.m. – Officer was unable to make contact with a welfare concern.

April 29

11:08 a.m. – Officers did a welfare check at a motel and EMS transported an individual to ESH.

3:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident on US62E got a report.

4:02 p.m. – After an officer was called to check on a dog locked inside a vehicle, the dog owner took the dog inside the home.

April 30

9:32 a.m. – The owner of an abandoned vehicle was notified.

9:47 a.m. – There was no report at this time regarding a theft.

10:36 a.m. – When officers responded to an open 911 line they found that the call was an accident.

11:20 a.m. – Officer went to ESPD lobby regarding a theft report.

2:49 p.m. – An erratic driver reported near Planer Hill was nowhere to be found on arrival.

May 3

9:39 a.m. – Officer went to N. Main to check on damage possibly the result of a traffic accident.