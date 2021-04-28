Constables on Patrol

April 19

2:01 p.m. – Officers served an outstanding county warrant on a wanted man at a grocery store.

2:54 p.m. – A domestic disturbance between mother and daughter required officers.

April 20

11:45 p.m. – Officers went to a hotel for a welfare concern.

April 21

6:15 p.m. – Officer responded to a grocery store for a welfare concern.

9:06 p.m. – Caller said a dog showed up in his yard wearing a harness. Officers picked up the dog.

April 22

8:32 p.m. – An open 911 call was checked but no distress was found.

8:45 p.m. – An intoxicated male was reported on W. Van Buren, he was contacted and all was quieted.

April 23

4:40 p.m. – A speeding motorcyclist was reported on N. Main, but not located.

5:05 p.m. – A reported reckless driver was stopped and warned.

5:10 p.m. – Officer stopped and warned an erratic driver.

6:18 p.m. – An alarm went off at a Spring St. business. All was checked and secure.

8:58 p.m. – A disturbance at a downtown hotel was quieted on arrival.

9:29 p.m. – A downtown bar was advised to turn the music down and that happened.