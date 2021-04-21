Constables on Patrol

April 12
2:36 p.m. – Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding statements made by neighbors. It was determined that nothing criminal happened.
3:49 p.m. – Officer filed a report for a woman whose car was sideswiped downtown.
5:33 p.m. – A raccoon dragging its hind legs was removed from a tourist lodging property.
April 13
9:13 a.m. – An employee opening a business accidentally set off an alarm.
9:25 p.m. – A report was taken on a theft from a car in a business parking lot.
10 a.m. – A disturbance on Crescent Dr. by the Catholic Church resulted in both parties leaving town.
6:08 p.m. – A residential alarm went off and all was found to be secure.
April 14
11:05 a.m. – Officer went to city hall because an individual out back was causing a ruckus.
11:14 a.m. – There was need for an officer for a civil standby.
5:24 p.m. – Threats at an apartment required an officer. No report.
6:08 p.m. – Possible shots fired at US62 and Passion Play Rd. were investigated but no source was located.
8:37 p.m. – Officer responded to E. Van Buren regarding an animal locked inside a vehicle but there was no dog in the vehicle.
8:59 p.m. – After responding to a welfare concern officer found that the subjects had left.
9:52 p.m. – Officers responded to a citizen’s assist.
April 15
9 a.m. – A shoplifting report was taken at ESPD.
12:11 p.m. – When officers were called to a motel for a theft, they decided not to take a report.
12:34 p.m. – Caller requested an officer regarding a trespasser on Kingshighway.
2:35 p.m. – A home health nurse could not reach a patient by phone. When officer made contact with the patient she was having difficulty breathing and transported to ESH.
3:01 p.m. – A man was arrested on a felony forgery warrant out of Madison County, a misdemeanor warrant from ESPD, and multiple Failures To Appear on traffic offenses.
April 16
9:26 a.m. – An open 911 call was found to be accidental.
12:20 p.m. – Caller reported finding a neighbor’s window broken. It was determined there was nothing illegal.
3:30 p.m. – Officer called regarding a welfare concern and found that the subject was in the hospital.
4:40 p.m. – A theft report was taken at ESPD.
6:33 p.m. – A harassment report was taken at an apartment.
7:58 p.m. – Noise was not located when caller complained about it.
8:36 p.m. – Officer found nothing when trying to track down a 911 open line.
April 17
1:03 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at a highway convenience store.
2:28 p.m. – A downtown accident got a report.
3:35 p.m. – Caller said his stepdaughter was at a motel, her phone was turned off and he was worried. He called back to say the daughter had called her mother and was okay.
3:39 p.m. – Caller said two male juveniles were attempting to break into vehicles, a dumpster and a shed, as she watched from her car. Officers did not locate the boys.
3:57 p.m. – An accident report was taken on a vehicle damaged in a parking lot.
4:16 p.m. – A report was taken on a tram v. car accident at Spring and Owen.
4:38 p.m. – Caller said a vehicle parked in a private space hit two other vehicles on its way out. A report was taken.
5:22 p.m. – Caller said a couple shoplifted merchandise off a porch and left eastbound on US62 in a silver Chevy Cobalt.
6:22 p.m. – Caller said someone got a license plate picture of an RV that hit a vehicle in the Aud lot.
8:04 p.m. – Caller said her ex-boyfriend hacked her Facebook and put pictures, derogatory and defaming posts on it. A report was taken.
9:31 p.m. – Caller said she got a suicidal phone call from her ex-husband. Officers contacted the man who said he was okay and not suicidal.
April 18
9:45 a.m. – A follow-up on an accident from the previous day was performed.
2:53 p.m. – Caller said he backed into another vehicle and requested a report.