Constables on Patrol

April 12

2:36 p.m. – Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding statements made by neighbors. It was determined that nothing criminal happened.

3:49 p.m. – Officer filed a report for a woman whose car was sideswiped downtown.

5:33 p.m. – A raccoon dragging its hind legs was removed from a tourist lodging property.

April 13

9:13 a.m. – An employee opening a business accidentally set off an alarm.

9:25 p.m. – A report was taken on a theft from a car in a business parking lot.

10 a.m. – A disturbance on Crescent Dr. by the Catholic Church resulted in both parties leaving town.

6:08 p.m. – A residential alarm went off and all was found to be secure.

April 14

11:05 a.m. – Officer went to city hall because an individual out back was causing a ruckus.

11:14 a.m. – There was need for an officer for a civil standby.

5:24 p.m. – Threats at an apartment required an officer. No report.

6:08 p.m. – Possible shots fired at US62 and Passion Play Rd. were investigated but no source was located.

8:37 p.m. – Officer responded to E. Van Buren regarding an animal locked inside a vehicle but there was no dog in the vehicle.

8:59 p.m. – After responding to a welfare concern officer found that the subjects had left.

9:52 p.m. – Officers responded to a citizen’s assist.

April 15

9 a.m. – A shoplifting report was taken at ESPD.

12:11 p.m. – When officers were called to a motel for a theft, they decided not to take a report.

12:34 p.m. – Caller requested an officer regarding a trespasser on Kingshighway.

2:35 p.m. – A home health nurse could not reach a patient by phone. When officer made contact with the patient she was having difficulty breathing and transported to ESH.

3:01 p.m. – A man was arrested on a felony forgery warrant out of Madison County, a misdemeanor warrant from ESPD, and multiple Failures To Appear on traffic offenses.

April 16

9:26 a.m. – An open 911 call was found to be accidental.

12:20 p.m. – Caller reported finding a neighbor’s window broken. It was determined there was nothing illegal.

3:30 p.m. – Officer called regarding a welfare concern and found that the subject was in the hospital.

4:40 p.m. – A theft report was taken at ESPD.

6:33 p.m. – A harassment report was taken at an apartment.

7:58 p.m. – Noise was not located when caller complained about it.

8:36 p.m. – Officer found nothing when trying to track down a 911 open line.

April 17

1:03 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at a highway convenience store.

2:28 p.m. – A downtown accident got a report.

3:35 p.m. – Caller said his stepdaughter was at a motel, her phone was turned off and he was worried. He called back to say the daughter had called her mother and was okay.

3:39 p.m. – Caller said two male juveniles were attempting to break into vehicles, a dumpster and a shed, as she watched from her car. Officers did not locate the boys.

3:57 p.m. – An accident report was taken on a vehicle damaged in a parking lot.

4:16 p.m. – A report was taken on a tram v. car accident at Spring and Owen.

4:38 p.m. – Caller said a vehicle parked in a private space hit two other vehicles on its way out. A report was taken.

5:22 p.m. – Caller said a couple shoplifted merchandise off a porch and left eastbound on US62 in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

6:22 p.m. – Caller said someone got a license plate picture of an RV that hit a vehicle in the Aud lot.

8:04 p.m. – Caller said her ex-boyfriend hacked her Facebook and put pictures, derogatory and defaming posts on it. A report was taken.

9:31 p.m. – Caller said she got a suicidal phone call from her ex-husband. Officers contacted the man who said he was okay and not suicidal.

April 18

9:45 a.m. – A follow-up on an accident from the previous day was performed.

2:53 p.m. – Caller said he backed into another vehicle and requested a report.