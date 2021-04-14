Constables on Patrol

April 5

10 a.m. – Officers took a hit-and-run report that happened the night before.

12:16 p.m. – A disturbance at a business needed no report once the parties separated.

8:42 p.m. – A male was arrested for public intox after causing a disturbance.

9:30 p.m. – A dispute at an apartment complex required official intervention.

April 6

4:37 a.m. – A loud music complaint resulted in music being turned down.

10:09 a.m. – Officer explained options on a civil issue.

2 p.m. – A wanted male was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

2:51 p.m. – Officer spoke to a female by phone regarding a theft.

3:25 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

4:16 p.m. – Reported suspicious circumstances did not require a report.

5:56 p.m. – When officer responded to a disturbance everything turned quiet.

8 p.m. – Officer went to Washington County to pick up a male arrested on an ESPD warrant.

8:47 p.m. – A reported suspicious person on Pine St. turned out fine.

11:30 p.m. – An accidentally set off burglar alarm was reset.

April 7

12:14 a.m. – Same building, same alarm, building still secure.

12:29 a.m. – Commercial alarm was checked and cleared.

4:24 a.m. – Officer responded to an apartment to hear about suspicious activity and a welfare issue.

11 a.m. – Officer picked up a male in Benton Co. who was arrested on an ESPD warrant.

12:16 p.m. – A report was taken on a male who was dumping illegally and attempting to run someone over.

4:06 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a welfare concern.

6:25 p.m. – Officer spoke with a female at ESPD regarding a theft. No report was taken.

7:32 p.m. – Officer made contact with a welfare concern and all was fine.

7:38 p.m. – Criminal mischief at a downtown restaurant got a report.

9:07 p.m. – A report was taken on a theft.

April 8

12:49 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended driver’s license and an ESPD warrant.

6:36 p.m. – A vehicle that caused a traffic snarl was gone on arrival.

8:32 p.m. – A welfare check revealed that the person was fine.

9:25 p.m. – A report was taken regarding a suspicious person.

10:22 p.m. – Caller said a suspicious truck was circling a motel lot, maybe looking for an Airbnb behind the motel. Officer did not locate the vehicle.

10:35 p.m. – Officer and CCSO checked on a female who was perhaps being held against her will at a motel. They made contact with her.

April 9

12:44 p.m. – Officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested a male for fleeing, aggravated assault on an officer, expired plates, DWI drugs, implied consent, no proof of insurance, driving left of center, speeding, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and an ESPD warrant.

2:19 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a reported reckless driver on Hwy. 23.

2:47 p.m. – An alarm went off at a residence, the alarm company reset it.

8:53 p.m. – Missing items led to a theft report.

10:37 p.m. – When a driver called to complain about being tailgated by a swerving driver, officer stopped the offending vehicle and determined the driver was fine. Officer escorted her to her hotel.

April 10

12:33 a.m. – Guests causing a disturbance a hotel left that hotel and got a room at another.

7:10 a.m. – Officers responded to an incident that turned out to be a civil matter.

10:17 a.m. – A cable line was possibly down on Passion Play Rd.

1:24 p.m. – Officer picked up found property.

5:16 p.m. – The subject was already gone when officer arrived regarding a hotel disturbance.

April 11

3:44 a.m. – Caller said she saw a male crawl through her neighbor’s window. Everything was okay as the night crawler was known to the resident.

8:57 a.m. – An apartment complex disturbance was quelled.

9:30 a.m. – Officers returned to the apartment complex but the male had already left.

11:14 a.m. – There was a parking brouhaha on Owen St.

7:38 p.m. – A male who was urinating in Basin Park was advised to move on.