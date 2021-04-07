Constables on Patrol

ESPD has a wire-haired terrier with a harness in the kennel.

March 29

9:03 a.m. – Officers took a report of someone getting into unlocked vehicles during the night.

4:43 p.m. – A nightly rental owner reported suspected fraud and a report was taken.

10:08 p.m. – A report was taken regarding a pickup on N. Main with a broken windshield.

March 30

12:37 a.m. – A highway commercial alarm went off and the building was found to be secure.

5:02 p.m. – A woman was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

5:28 p.m. – A highway business shop clerk said a man and woman with a dog, two cats and large Army surplus backpacks were camping behind her business and lurking around her vehicle. Officer made contact and told the individuals to move on and not come back.

8:05 p.m. – A hotel guest was bitten by a bulldog being walked by its owners. ACO was notified and the dog quarantined.

March 31

4:30 p.m. – A report was taken at ESPD from a woman reporting harassment.

6:59 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a motel.

7:25 p.m. – Officers looked for and found a missing 11-year-old.

8:13 p.m. – A reported suspicious vehicle was not located.

April 1

12:08 a.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop.

12:13 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked out and all was secure.

2:18 p.m. – A traffic accident on Van Buren got a report.

2:29 p.m. – Officers recovered a stolen bike and returned it to the owner.

3:20 p.m. – An abandoned vehicle at Victoria Woods was red-tagged.

5:32 p.m. – A traffic problem on Owen St. was reported but officer determined the vehicle was legally parked.

8:17 p.m. – A woman was arrested near the high school for public intox.

8:44 p.m. – A female turned herself in on an outstanding warrant.

8:46 p.m. – An accident on Van Buren qualified for a report.

9:28 p.m. – When officers responded to an accident near US62 and Rock House Rd., the driver was arrested for DWI.

April 2

9:56 a.m. – An alarm went off, got a response and a check, all was okay.

10:07 a.m. – When a Spring St. alarm went off, employees were contacted and everything was fine.

12:57 p.m. – A poorly parked vehicle got so much attention it was moved.

8:07 p.m. – Caller said a man wearing black pants and a tan sweater was staggering on Planer Hill and almost got hit by a car. Officers did not locate him.

11:10 p.m. – A male who was pulled over at a traffic stop was arrested on a failure to appear.

April 3

1:36 p.m. – Someone parked in a No Parking area on Singleton.

1:44 p.m. – Parking issues at Lake Leatherwood required a cop.

3:59 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

5:53 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a downtown restaurant.

7:04 p.m. – Loud music was reported at Lake Leatherwood, but not located.

7:53 p.m. – A barking dog on Hayes was reported and encouraged to quit it out.

10:07 p.m. – Loud music was reported from a highway motel but had been turned off by the time officers got there.

April 4

6:49 a.m. – A gray Honda Accord was reported being driven recklessly on US62W.

8:15 a.m. – A vehicle left on private property was towed.

11:30 a.m. – Vehicles were parked illegally at the top of Owen St.

2:32 p.m. – Caller was concerned about a mother doing drugs while a child was in the apartment. Officer said the child was fine and the mother not impaired.

3:08 p.m. – Caller complained about a brown dog running loose downtown. Officers collected the dog and took it to doggy holding until its owners claimed it.

3:29 p.m. – County dispatch alerted ESPD of a man in a white cowboy hat and a woman with green hair harassing restaurant customers. The pair were last seen walking east on US62, but they were not located.

4:25 p.m. – A black Dodge Charger parked in a Spring St. red zone was gone on arrival.

5:27 p.m. – A female said her purse was stolen from their vehicle while they were in a local establishment. A report was taken.

7:37 p.m. – Two intoxicated females refused taxi service and caller was concerned with their welfare. Officer contacted the two and they agreed to take a taxi to their hotel, but then they got progressively worse and it was revealed they had taken medication in addition to alcohol, so they were transported to ESH.

7:48 p.m. – Caller said a man in black kept stepping over the US62 fog line looking for a ride. He was not located.

9:27 p.m. – An ER nurse requested help with two intoxicated females brought in earlier who were belligerent and uncooperative. One was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

10 p.m. – County dispatch alerted ESPD of a rolling domestic in a Dodge Durango headed for Eureka Springs. Officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a male on domestic charges and outstanding warrants from Green Forest.

10:18 p.m. – Caller advised of an altercation with a restaurant worker, and said the worker followed them down the road. Officer took their statement.