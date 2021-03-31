Constables on Patrol

March 22

1:21 p.m. – Officer performed a welfare check.

4:45 p.m. – Caller said he and his wife had a verbal argument and she left in her car and he was concerned about her.

7:54 p.m. – A man said damage was done to his tailgate and taillights. A report was taken.

8:37 p.m. – After a caller said a vehicle had run up on a curb resulting in an open door with an arm hanging out, officer spoke with the subject in the car who was not intoxicated, was fine, and had permission to stay in the parking lot.

March 23

10:04 a.m. – Officer took a phone report at ESPD.

10:55 a.m. – An alarm at a highway business was cleared and everything was as it should be.

4:22 p.m. – Officer took a prescription medication theft report.

March 24

2:24 pm. – An erratic driver was stopped and warned.

2:48 p.m. – Flint St. had a parking issue.

3:02 p.m. – Caller reported a suspicious vehicle near Dairy Hollow but it was not located.

March 25

12:16 a.m. – When an officer mentioned a noise complaint to hotel guests, they promised to tone it down.

3:25 a.m. – A commercial alarm at a highway business was checked and cleared.

10:10 a.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.

1:13 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

8:28 p.m. – A stalled vehicle on Main St. was moved and the roadway cleared.

March 26

12:16 p.m. – Officer helped a citizen who had fallen get back up.

1:37 p.m. – A minor traffic accident on US62 was tended.

4:38 p.m. – A traffic accident near Hidden Hollow got a report.

4:44 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported but not located.

6:57 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated male was reported on N. Main. Officer found him and called a taxi to take him home.

7:49 p.m. – Officer responded to an open door on N. Main. All was determined to be fine.

8:40 p.m. – Officer followed up on a noise complaint at a highway bar. Owner had a permit.

11:38 p.m. – A highway business alarm was checked and found secure.

March 27

1:11 a.m. – Officer assisted a motel guest in locking their door.

2:31 a.m. – When officer responded to a disturbance call at a motel, two females were arrested for public intoxication.

6:17 a.m. – A highway business alarm was reset after talking with an employee.

8:07 a.m. – An unruly hotel guest gathered his property and left the premises.

10:49 a.m. – Caller said a large white van was blocking the view of traffic at Spring and Mountain. Officer checked the area for violations.

11:10 a.m. – Caller requested assistance with her daughter whom she said was out of control and throwing things. The situation was resolved.

12:30 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant, posted a cash bond, and was released.

1:16 a.m. – Callers were in dispute over a rental refund. Officer spoke with both parties.

1:35 p.m. – Caller said a dog was left in a car. Officer found that the dog had water and cracked windows and was fine.

2:21 p.m. – Possible gunshots near Pivot Rock Rd. turned up nothing.

6:35 p.m. – A reported suspicious person was not located.

7:55 p.m. – After officers spoke with two parties about a disturbance they quieted down.

8:45 p.m. – Officers responded to a residence about a disturbance.

9:45 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for DWI and implied consent/refusal.

10:43 p.m. – Loud music on Midway got an official response.

11:50 p.m. – Officer was assisting a wrecker driver who was pulling out a vehicle that had knocked over a street sign, resulting in a male driver being arrested on a felony warrant for theft.

March 28

10:25 a.m. – Caller wanted a welfare check on his sister due to suspected marital problems. Officers were unable to make contact.

6:29 p.m. – Kids climbing on a retaining wall at Basin Park were encouraged to stop doing that.

6:43 p.m. – A US62 altercation in a vehicle turned out to be not physical and one of the parties left.

9:25 p.m. – A barking dog on Elk St. got reported.