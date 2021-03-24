Constables on Patrol

March 15

2:08 p.m. – Downtown hotel employees were told that when they’re unloading a semi and blocking traffic, they need to provide traffic control on Main St. and side streets.

2:32 p.m. – Caller said that there has been suspicious activity since

a disturbance incident last week. Officer promised extra patrol.

3:54 p.m. – After caller complained about amplified music in Basin Park the musician was contacted and packed it up and left.

3:56 p.m. – Caller talked to an officer about how to go about getting a protection order.

5:18 p.m. – A truck and trailer were blocking a W. Van Buren structure fire, officer did traffic control.

5:40 p.m. – Officer took a report from a woman regarding an incident at a rehab center.

9:44 p.m. – A commercial alarm went off at a downtown restaurant, all was found to be fine.

10:46 p.m. – Two trespassing males were banging on windows and doors at a nursing facility. Officers responded.

March 16

1:43 a.m. – A restaurant was checked and cleared following an alarm.

10:19 a.m. – Following a welfare check at a hotel all parties were fine and there was no report.

3:52 p.m. – When officer responded to a call about a stalled bus the bus was gone.

5:04 p.m. – Loud music at Basin Park was diminished.

5:37 p.m. – After checking a 911 hang up, no one in distress was found.

March 17

12:21 a.m. – A felon in parole violation on a Tennessee warrant was arrested at a traffic stop.

11:30 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS with an unruly individual.

1:15 p.m. – Officer responded to ESH to help calm an irate patient.

8:46 p.m. – Officer responded to ESH to assist staff with a patient. No report was necessary.

9:02 p.m. – Loud music at a motel got an official response.

March 18

2:25 p.m. – All was okay following a welfare check.

3:11 p.m. – A theft at a business got a report.

3:44 p.m. – A 911 hang up on Pivot Rock Rd. found the caller to be fine.

4:45 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported but not located.

5:14 p.m. – All was found to be fine during a welfare check.

10:11 p.m. – A man yelling profanities at a downtown bar was gone on arrival.

10:29 p.m. – A burglary alarm at a convenience store was checked and all was secure.

10:43 p.m. – A verbal domestic dispute over personal property was soothed when officers arrived at their hotel and talked with them.

March 19

12:54 a.m. – Officers responded to a rehab center to assist EMS with a suicidal male.

1:07 a.m. – A domestic dispute at overnight lodging was quelled.

3 p.m. – A reported suspicious person was gone when officers arrived.

4:18 p.m. – A parking issue on Spring St. elevated to an official response.

6:05 p.m. – An abandoned vehicle at a trailer park was towed.

7:44 p.m. – Officer went looking for a missing female and found her. She was fine.

8:18 p.m. – A report was done regarding threats at a residence.

9:27 p.m. – A theft report was done on S. Main St.

10:04 p.m. – A reported drunk driver was stopped and arrested on an extraditable Texas warrant.

11:11 p.m. – A musician packed up and left after complaints came in.

March 20

1:59 p.m. – Officer took an accident report at the transit office.

2 p.m. – Officers assisted in getting a child out of a locked vehicle.

2:11 p.m. – A parking fiasco at a church was determined to be on private property.

3:38 p.m. – Officer responded to a theft report on N. Main but was unable to locate the caller.

4:06 p.m. – Officer assisted a bail bondsman.

4:30 p.m. – Officers went to W. Van Buren in reference to a suspicious person who was found to be intoxicated.

4:52 p.m. – Officers located and arrested a wanted person.

8:41 p.m. – A vehicle that has been parked in a loading zone for more than 10 hours was red-tagged.

March 21

2:17 a.m. – Officers arrested a male on N. Main for 2nd degree battery, fleeing on foot, public intox and aggravated assault on an officer.

4:28 a.m. – Officer checked for a possible trespasser and found everything to be secure.

4:34 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked and the business was secure.

5:50 a.m. – A responsible person checked a motion alarm at a business and found nothing awry.

8:43 a.m. – A motel owner reported that outdoor lighting equipment was taken. Officer responded to review the video and take statements.

5:23 p.m. – Officer went to a N. Main parking lot where a vehicle was reported with its door open. Officer closed the door.

9:36 p.m. – A check of a business where the alarm went off found it secure.