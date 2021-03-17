Constables on Patrol

March 8

11:54 a.m. – Stuff in the road on E. Van Buren created a traffic hazard.

3 p.m. – Information concerning a black Lab on Jay Ln. that barks constantly was given to the ACO.

3:47 p.m. – Caller said a 4-door Dodge Ram with a bicycle on back was driving at a high rate of speed and passing on a double yellow. Officer made contact and warned the driver about his manner of driving.

4:36 p.m. – Caller said a church door was open and no one was around, so officers did a building search and found the claim to be true. The door was secured.

5:15 p.m. – When a desk clerk said a small white dog was in the hotel lobby, it was picked up and put in the kennel at ESPD until the owner picked it up shortly thereafter.

9:04 p.m. – Caller said his grandson told him his mother and her boyfriend were fighting. Officers made contact with the couple who agreed to separate for the night.

March 9

11:18 a.m. – Officer took a hit-and-run report downtown.

1:23 p.m. – A woman turned herself in on an outstanding warrant.

6:30 p.m. – Officer called for an abandoned vehicle on N. Main to be towed.

7:39 p.m. – Officer picked up a loose dog on Spring St. and put it in the kennel.

10:58 p.m. – Caller said his separated wife was violating a protection order. Officer responded and talked to complainant.

March 10

3:51 p.m. – A traffic hazard near Jordan was removed.

4:14 p.m. – Responding to a welfare concern, officer made contact with a family member.

8:37 p.m. – A criminal mischief incident on Vaughn St. got a report.

10:11 p.m. – An alarm company called in a burglary alert, but after speaking with an employee nothing suspicious was found and the alarm was reset.

March 11

2:18 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported at ESH but when contacted, the person was found not to be suspicious.

4:50 p.m. – Officer did not need a report regarding a disturbance at a bar.

7:14 p.m. – Following a disturbance at a highway fast food restaurant, one party left and no report was necessary.

March 12

9:44 a.m. – A loud noise across from the courthouse turned out to be a firework and the person who lit it got a ticket.

9:59 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle in a motel parking lot was checked out and the owner of the vehicle was instructed to leave.

10:20 a.m. – Animal Control chased down a loose dog and apprehended it.

2:29 p.m. – A parked vehicle causing anxiety near White and Ridgeway was moved at the request of an officer.

5:54 p.m. – A reckless driver reported on W. Van Buren was located and ticketed.

March 13

1:03 a.m. – A commercial burglary alarm went off and the business was found to be secure.

11:01 a.m. – A male who refused to leave a restaurant that wouldn’t serve him unless he wore shoes got a talking to from an officer and then left the premises.

11:10 a.m. – Caller said a male was taking personal property from her vehicle while she was in a clinic, then followed her home. The incident was related to the purchase of the vehicle.

3:25 p.m. – A traffic problem on Spring St. was resolved when the offending vehicle was moved.

6:43 p.m. – No report was required for a possible assault at a motel.

8:10 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man.

8:46 p.m. – Another traffic stop resulted in another arrest.

10:15 p.m. – Officer responded to barking dogs on Elk St.

11:27 p.m. – Officers responded to a liquor store following the report of a possibly drunk driver.

March 14

12:25 a.m. – A welfare concern on Wall St. was checked on.

1 a.m. – No report was necessary when officers responded to a nursing home regarding a vehicle in the parking lot and a possible domestic dispute.

1:16 a.m. – A burglary alarm at a business on E. Van Buren resulted in the building being checked and cleared.

1:48 a.m. – Officers took an intoxicated woman in a motel parking lot back to her room.

2:07 p.m. – Officers looked for a dog running loose on Passion Play Rd.

5:40 p.m. – A female who was breaking and damaging things in a hospital room was arrest for 1st degree criminal mischief.

9:05 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of suspicious kids hanging around an apartment complex.