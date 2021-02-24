Constables on Patrol

Feb. 16
10:31 a.m. – Officers helped push a car out of the roadway at the bottom of Planer Hill.
Feb. 17
2:40 p.m. – A delivery truck got stuck at White and Mountain and needed muscle to get out.
4:52 p.m. – A cottage owner on N. Main needed help with some guests.
5:26 p.m. – When officers responded to a possible disturbance, they didn’t find anyone in distress.
Feb. 18
6:35 a.m. – A private property accident needed a report.
8:32 p.m. – Following up on a report of people yelling, an officer spoke with an individual who was yelling and he was okay.
Feb. 19
8:59 a.m. – Officers helped a bondsman in looking for a wanted person who was not located.
10:30 a.m. – A theft that occurred at an apartment complex had a report taken by phone.
1:21 p.m. – No report was needed for a one-vehicle accident.
4:13 p.m. – A parking issue at Vaughn and Summit was resolved.
4:47 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.
Feb. 20
9:02 a.m. – Animal Control scouted out an area of Echols for a loose dog, then found and returned it.
9:48 a.m. – A box truck got stuck on Dairy Hollow and Pivot Rock Rd., but an officer and wrecker helped get it on its way.
9:48 a.m. – A truck needed assistance getting back on the road near Dairy Hollow and Grand.
12:25 p.m. – Officer went to a motel to check on a possibly wanted person.
1:56 p.m. – Officer checked on a juvenile who was found to be fine.
5:16 p.m. – A FedEx truck was stuck on Elk St., it got unstuck with the proper help.
8:22 p.m. – People were throwing snow at passing vehicles, probably snowballs, and there was a response by ESPD.
Feb. 21
9:34 a.m. – A suspicious person was reported but not located.
10:12 a.m. – No report was needed after an officer spoke with a woman at a business regarding a civil matter.
5:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident near W. Van Buren and the historic loop got a report.
7:39 p.m. – Cox cable lines were down on Howell St. and officers responded to make sure