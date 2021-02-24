Constables on Patrol

Feb. 16

10:31 a.m. – Officers helped push a car out of the roadway at the bottom of Planer Hill.

Feb. 17

2:40 p.m. – A delivery truck got stuck at White and Mountain and needed muscle to get out.

4:52 p.m. – A cottage owner on N. Main needed help with some guests.

5:26 p.m. – When officers responded to a possible disturbance, they didn’t find anyone in distress.

Feb. 18

6:35 a.m. – A private property accident needed a report.

8:32 p.m. – Following up on a report of people yelling, an officer spoke with an individual who was yelling and he was okay.

Feb. 19

8:59 a.m. – Officers helped a bondsman in looking for a wanted person who was not located.

10:30 a.m. – A theft that occurred at an apartment complex had a report taken by phone.

1:21 p.m. – No report was needed for a one-vehicle accident.

4:13 p.m. – A parking issue at Vaughn and Summit was resolved.

4:47 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

Feb. 20

9:02 a.m. – Animal Control scouted out an area of Echols for a loose dog, then found and returned it.

9:48 a.m. – A box truck got stuck on Dairy Hollow and Pivot Rock Rd., but an officer and wrecker helped get it on its way.

9:48 a.m. – A truck needed assistance getting back on the road near Dairy Hollow and Grand.

12:25 p.m. – Officer went to a motel to check on a possibly wanted person.

1:56 p.m. – Officer checked on a juvenile who was found to be fine.

5:16 p.m. – A FedEx truck was stuck on Elk St., it got unstuck with the proper help.

8:22 p.m. – People were throwing snow at passing vehicles, probably snowballs, and there was a response by ESPD.

Feb. 21

9:34 a.m. – A suspicious person was reported but not located.

10:12 a.m. – No report was needed after an officer spoke with a woman at a business regarding a civil matter.

5:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident near W. Van Buren and the historic loop got a report.

7:39 p.m. – Cox cable lines were down on Howell St. and officers responded to make sure