Constables on Patrol

Feb. 8
3:11 p.m. – Officers responded for a citizen’s assist.
5:12 p.m. – A suspicious male on W. Van Buren was reported, talked with and deemed to be just fine.
7:57 p.m. – Officers did not locate a reported reckless driver on Spring St.
10:25 p.m. – A commercial alarm on US62 went off and employees waited for the keyholder to arrive.
Feb. 9
8:20 a.m. – A male was reported for sleeping in a vehicle at the hospital parking lot. He was advised to move on.
10:08 a.m. – A truck and trailer broke down in the roadway at Hwys. 62&23.
2:18 p.m. – Officer stopped a reported erratic driver and they chatted.
7:17 p.m. – Calls of a loud noise on Pivot Rock were checked and everything seemed fine.
Feb. 10
8:18 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident on Armstrong got a report.
7:07 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on a woman who was found to be fine.
Feb. 11
5:26 a.m. – Officer assisted a sliding truck in the Harts parking lot.
2 p.m. – A Hwy. 23 business alarm went off but all was found to be secure.
11:40 p.m. – A commercial alarm went off, all was checked, everything was normal.
Feb. 12
12:26 a.m. – Officer assisted a stuck driver who got stuck on Rogers Alley.
10:23 a.m. – A business alarm alert was found to be accidental.
11:10 a.m. – An unruly guest was trespassed from a downtown hotel.
11:26 a.m. – A suspicious male was reported at a motel so officer gave him a ride to another motel.
7:13 p.m. – A vehicle slid into a ditch on Mountain St. There was slight vehicle damage and no property damage, thus no report.
7:45 p.m. – Officers assisted on a medical call.
9:32 p.m. – Officers assisted on another medical call.
Feb. 13
12:51 a.m. – Officers responded to a possible disturbance at a lodge and called EMS to check on a possibly suicidal female.
9:30 a.m. – A vehicle that slid down lower Mountain was assisted.
10:04 a.m. – A car slid off of Armstrong.
10:32 a.m. – Two females on Mountain St. got into a kerfuffle over a civil matter.
10:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle accident on Benton got a response.
1:33 p.m. – A car slid off Mountain St.
4:04 p.m. – All units were asked to be on the lookout regarding information sent from Bentonville.
5:27 p.m. – A suspicious male on US62 was reported by numerous callers.
Feb. 14
12:24 a.m. – Officers assisted in apprehending a male involved in an altercation.
3:44 a.m. – A burglary alarm on S. Main found the business secure.
10:25 a.m. – An alarm at an antiques store was investigated and the building was secure.