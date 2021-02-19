Constables on Patrol

Feb. 8

3:11 p.m. – Officers responded for a citizen’s assist.

5:12 p.m. – A suspicious male on W. Van Buren was reported, talked with and deemed to be just fine.

7:57 p.m. – Officers did not locate a reported reckless driver on Spring St.

10:25 p.m. – A commercial alarm on US62 went off and employees waited for the keyholder to arrive.

Feb. 9

8:20 a.m. – A male was reported for sleeping in a vehicle at the hospital parking lot. He was advised to move on.

10:08 a.m. – A truck and trailer broke down in the roadway at Hwys. 62&23.

2:18 p.m. – Officer stopped a reported erratic driver and they chatted.

7:17 p.m. – Calls of a loud noise on Pivot Rock were checked and everything seemed fine.

Feb. 10

8:18 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident on Armstrong got a report.

7:07 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on a woman who was found to be fine.

Feb. 11

5:26 a.m. – Officer assisted a sliding truck in the Harts parking lot.

2 p.m. – A Hwy. 23 business alarm went off but all was found to be secure.

11:40 p.m. – A commercial alarm went off, all was checked, everything was normal.

Feb. 12

12:26 a.m. – Officer assisted a stuck driver who got stuck on Rogers Alley.

10:23 a.m. – A business alarm alert was found to be accidental.

11:10 a.m. – An unruly guest was trespassed from a downtown hotel.

11:26 a.m. – A suspicious male was reported at a motel so officer gave him a ride to another motel.

7:13 p.m. – A vehicle slid into a ditch on Mountain St. There was slight vehicle damage and no property damage, thus no report.

7:45 p.m. – Officers assisted on a medical call.

9:32 p.m. – Officers assisted on another medical call.

Feb. 13

12:51 a.m. – Officers responded to a possible disturbance at a lodge and called EMS to check on a possibly suicidal female.

9:30 a.m. – A vehicle that slid down lower Mountain was assisted.

10:04 a.m. – A car slid off of Armstrong.

10:32 a.m. – Two females on Mountain St. got into a kerfuffle over a civil matter.

10:58 a.m. – A two-vehicle accident on Benton got a response.

1:33 p.m. – A car slid off Mountain St.

4:04 p.m. – All units were asked to be on the lookout regarding information sent from Bentonville.

5:27 p.m. – A suspicious male on US62 was reported by numerous callers.

Feb. 14

12:24 a.m. – Officers assisted in apprehending a male involved in an altercation.

3:44 a.m. – A burglary alarm on S. Main found the business secure.

10:25 a.m. – An alarm at an antiques store was investigated and the building was secure.