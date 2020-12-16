Constables on Patrol

Dec. 8

9:23 a.m. – Officers responded to the high school to deal with an individual causing a scene.

2:32 p.m. – Officers were called to a male being belligerent but he was no longer on the scene when they arrived. A report was taken.

3:41 p.m. – When a caller talked with an officer about threats the information was taken for a report.

Dec. 9

8:51 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to do a follow up on a report.

9:10 a.m. – A vehicle parked in the roadway on the top of Pine was dealt with.

10:12 p.m. – Suspicious noises were reported but only several deer were found.

Dec. 10

1:41 a.m. – An officer was flagged down on Prospect and a suspicious male reported. Officer talked with the male and no report was taken.

2:44 a.m. – Officer responded to a residence due to unlawful burning and arrested a male on an outstanding warrant.

7:59 a.m. – Animal Control picked up a dog that someone had dumped.

11:52 a.m. – An open 911 call was investigated and no signs of distress were found.

1:59 p.m. – Officers responded to Greenwood Hollow Rd. for a vehicle accident but when the driver was contacted, she said she was not in an accident and was fine.

3:02 p.m. – Two males in an ongoing neighbor dispute were spoken with.

9:38 p.m. – A domestic disturbance in a restaurant parking lot resulted in the victim being contacted and the suspect returning to the scene where he was arrested for domestic assault 3rd degree.

Dec. 11

1:25 p.m. – While a man was in court, he was arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

5:37 p.m. – Officer went to a hotel to locate a few individuals who were seen on the property, but no one was there.

5:59 p.m. – Officer spoke with a staff member about a person who left the hospital, but the person came back and was OK.

Dec. 12

12:29 a.m. – An alarm company alerted police about a rear door alarm at a business. They responded and found an open door, cleared the building, found no one, and waited for a key holder to secure the door and reset the alarm.

6:33 a.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

7:21 a.m. – When officer made contact with a wanted female she was arrested.

2:09 p.m. – Officer took information for an identity theft report.

2:37 p.m. – A domestic disturbance between a male and a female was found to be verbal only.

Dec. 13

12:03 a.m. – A man was told to leave a downtown hotel and the caller said he was talking to himself. Officer found him and talked to him.

10:47 a.m. – Officer went to a hotel to take a report from a guest.

3:52 p.m. – Resident said a pickup was stuck in her driveway and the driver had been revving his motor and then taking a nap. Tow truck got the pickup out.

7:45 p.m. – Caller said a pickup was parked in the middle of the street partially in an intersection. Wrecker couldn’t budge it the way it was parked so Public Works closed Armstrong and Douglas until the road could be cleared.