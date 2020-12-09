Constables on Patrol

Nov. 30

1:23 a.m. – Officers checked on a security company call about an alarm at a highway business. All was secure.

1:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 23 and Greenwood Hollow Rd. was tended.

8:01 p.m. – A wanted man was arrested at a residence.

10:35 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on his mother who had called him and seemed out of sorts. She was contacted and was fine.

Dec. 1

2:10 p.m. – Officer talked with a responsible party regarding a suspicious trespasser.

4:40 p.m. – Officer assisted another agency and as the result of a warrant, arrested a woman.

5:11 p.m. – Officer responded to a suicidal subject and after contact, it was deemed to be miscommunication.

9:40 p.m. – Officers went to a downtown hotel where a customer was said to have left the restaurant and bar without paying the bill. The area was searched.

Dec. 2

3:48 p.m. – Officers drove to an apartment complex for a welfare check. When they contacted the individual, he was fine.

8 p.m. – Officer drove to Ft. Smith to pick up a man arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant and transported him to the Carroll County jail.

11:30 p.m. – Caller said two people were fighting near Gaskins Switch. She said a white truck was parked there and one person seemed to be trying to leave. Officer responded but located no one who appeared distressed.

Dec. 3

3:18 a.m. – Caller said a male had been parked at the end of a building on US62E and said he was not sleeping and not getting out of his vehicle. Officer made contact with the individual.

8:12 a.m. – An erratic driver was reported in the east city limits, but not located.

10:30 a.m. – A walk-in theft report from a business owner was taken at ESPD.

4:46 p.m. – Officer responded to a grocery store due to a suspicious person, but no contact was made.

5:21 p.m. – A white SUV that got reported for following too close was located and stopped. Officer spoke with the driver.

6:42 p.m. – A male said he needed help and an officer helped him.

Dec. 4

2:17 a.m. – An alarm went off at a highway business, all was checked, all was secure.

5:03 p.m. – A welfare check was made and the woman was fine.

7:13 p.m. – ESPD was asked by the sheriff’s department to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

9 p.m. – Officers went to a motel regarding a husband and wife who got into a spat and the husband took off into the woods. He was located and he and his wife were talked to, listened to, and cleared.

11:11 a.m. – An apartment manager said her husband was outside with the suspect of a break-in, but actually the subject had permission to be there and no further action was taken.

Dec. 5

7:06 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was red-tagged.

1:23 p.m. – Officers responded to a call about an open garage door and found that all was fine.

1:52 p.m. – Officers assisted EMS on Pivot Rock Rd.

Dec. 6

1:04 p.m. – An unwanted individual was banished from a highway motel.

2:14 p.m. – A low-hanging line on US 62 was determined to be a cable line and Cox was contacted.

3:09 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at Black Bass Lake but none was found.

5:03 p.m. – A disturbance at a fast-food restaurant was quieted after officers spoke with the individuals.

5:22 p.m. – Officers responded to a welfare concern and were able to assist.

8:42 p.m. – Officer spoke to a male by phone about threats. No report was taken at this time.

8:55 p.m. – A welfare check on Mill Hollow Rd. turned out to be all okay.

11:22 p.m. – Security at a downtown hotel alerted ESPD to an intoxicated male who wanted a shuttle ride to his vehicle, but the employee thought the man really was too drunk to drive. The man agreed to get a room for the night.

11:38 p.m. – Caller from a hotel reported a suspicious male walking around behind a building. Turns out he was visiting a tenant who lived behind the building.

Dec. 7

8:18 a.m. – A campground manager caught a trespasser on camera and officers responded to speak to the manager.

9:09 a.m. – A commercial alarm was activated but after checking everything was deemed to be all right.

10:38 a.m. – A traffic problem at US 62 and Valley View took care of itself.

10:58 a.m. – Caller reported a suspicious vehicle that was checked and cleared.

2:33 p.m. – A male called about a possible assault and after an officer spoke with him there was no report taken.

2:55 p.m. – A traffic accident at Hale and Council got a report.

5:45 p.m. – A welfare concern could not be located.