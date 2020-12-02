Constables on Patrol

Nov. 23

2:45 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle at a highway restaurant lot was checked and determined to be fine.

5:50 p.m. – Officer responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male who was arrested.

Nov. 24

12:06 a.m. – Officers participated in an agency assist at Van Pelt field.

3:20 p.m. – CCSO was notified of a one-vehicle accident on the west side of Leatherwood Bridge. Officers did traffic control until first responders got there.

Nov. 25

11:13 a.m. – Officers responded to Elk St. where complainant said a tenant was putting yard waste in the roadway.

10:41 p.m. – A reckless driver at US62 and Passion Play Rd. was reported but not located.

Nov. 26

3:55 p.m. – Officer took a report of a missing person.

5:35 p.m. – Officer went to check on the welfare of a male who was not located.

7:59 p.m. – Hospital advised ESPD of an assault victim who had come in with injuries. Officer took a report.

8:30 p.m. – A commercial burglar alarm was activated and all was found to be secure.

Nov. 27

11:34 a.m. – Officer performed a welfare check at an apartment complex.

1:22 p.m. – Officer responded to a campground due to a complaint about an intoxicated guest.

4:54 p.m. – Caller said a vehicle was parked partially in the road, but officer found it to be barely in the roadway.

5:27 p.m. – Officer responded to Eureka St. to speak with multiple parties regarding a disturbance that involved their dogs.

7:55 p.m. – When responding to a follow up, no contact was made.

10:54 p.m. – County advised ESPD of a vehicle vs. tree accident on Judah. EMS was alerted and the driver was charged with DWI.

Nov. 28

7:30 a.m. – A theft report was taken at a motel.

9:55 a.m. – Officers went to a residence regarding a welfare check but were unable to locate anything unusual.

9:57 a.m. – Caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver but officers did not locate the vehicle.

3:45 p.m. – Caller reported someone fishing illegally at Black Bass Lake but it was determined he wasn’t breaking any laws.

7:02 p.m. – Officers were given information on a wanted person.

8:02 p.m. – A female was arrested on a warrant.

10:53 p.m. – A tow truck driver heard an engine running on the back of a property but saw nothing. It was determined the sound was coming from another property.

11:31 p.m. – A man who appeared to be intoxicated got out of a red car with Illinois plates and kept walking around an auto repair property like he was looking for another vehicle to make his own. Extra patrol was instigated.

Nov. 29

10:56 p.m. – A commercial front door alarm went off but the property was undisturbed.

11:27 p.m. – Caller said a male in a white SUV stopped at her vehicle parked across from her house and attempted to get in her vehicle and left when he noticed her outside. A neighbor said he noticed a back door of her vehicle was open and the man had stopped to close it.

Nov. 30

1:23 a.m. – A commercial alarm went off but the property and building were found secure.