Constables on Patrol

Nov. 16

8:36 a.m. – After making a welfare check officers determined the individual needed medical attention and EMS was notified.

10:34 a.m. – An individual who was drinking and smoking in Basin Park was encouraged to pour out his beer, put out his smoke, and not do that anymore in a public park.

2:13 p.m. – Officer arrested a woman on a warrant.

2:20 p.m. – When officers responded to a disturbance call the subject was gone and all was fine.

6:21 p.m. – ESPD assisted CCSO in clearing up a parking problem on Huntsville Rd.

Nov. 17

9:44 a.m. – A man turned himself in at ESPD on an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.

12:55 p.m. – A man was arrested at the courthouse on an ESPD warrant.

5:19 p.m. – An accident report was taken on Pivot Rock Rd.

Nov. 18

12:33 a.m. – Heavy smoke on Grand Ave. was investigated but there was no fire.

9:20 a.m. – A traffic stop resulted in a man being arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia.

9:32 a.m. – When officer responded to a welfare check, a man was arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

11:18 a.m. – A residential alarm was checked and all was fine and secure.

1:52 p.m. – Different alarm and different house, but all was fine.

10:04 p.m. – Officer responded to W. Van Buren to assist ESFD at a structure fire.

Nov. 19

9:41 a.m. – Animal Control Officer picked up a pair of black Labs that were running loose on E. Van Buren.

10 a.m. – Officer went to a motel to take care of a sick raccoon.

12:21 p.m. – Officer went to Eugenia St. to remove a sick raccoon.

1:30 p.m. – When officer responded to a welfare check the individual was OK and there was no report.

5:17 p.m. – A man who tried to exchange a knife for alcohol at a highway restaurant was not located.

5:35 p.m. – A man got into a vehicle with children and refused to get out. He was arrested on a warrant.

Nov. 20

12:06 a.m. – When an officer responded to a nightclub due to an altercation, the suspects had already gone and were not in the immediate area.

12:44 a.m. – When a caller said he called his friend who answered the phone but didn’t respond, caller said he heard an aggressive female voice in the background. Officers checked and were unable to get anyone to answer the door, and although they heard movement, they didn’t hear sounds of distress, so there was no further contact.

7:23 p.m. – A private property accident got a report.

Nov. 21

12:32 a.m. – Officer was flagged down for an incident that possibly took place in Basin Park.

1:04 a.m. – Officers responded to a verbal dispute over occupancy at a residence.

7:52 p.m. – Officers responded to a call about two children running around unsupervised. The children and were found to be fine.

Nov. 22

12:45 a.m. – A barking dog near Hillside got reported.

2:55 a.m. – Officer assisted another agency in locating a possible missing person.

5:38 a.m. – Officer checked a vehicle parked behind a motel that didn’t belong there.

1:17 p.m. – Caller said her car was sideswiped on Spring St. while she was at work. A report was taken.

1:25 p.m. – Caller said a female in an orange SUV appeared to be passed out with a mask on and was not roused when he shouted at her. Officers and EMS responded but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

4:02 p.m. – A male was arrested on E. Van Buren for unlawful burning.

Nov. 23

12:50 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle in a motel parking lot was checked out.