Constables on Patrol

Nov. 9

10:38 a.m. – A report was taken regarding a break-in at Van Pelt Baseball Field.

1:13 p.m. – A man was arrested at a highway motel on an outstanding Carroll County felony warrant and a Eureka Springs misdemeanor warrant.

Nov. 10

11:03 a.m. – A report was taken after officers responded with EMS to an unattended death.

11:45 a.m. – A man who walked into ESPD to take care of a citation was arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

2:31 p.m. – Everything was secure after a residential alarm was checked.

2:58 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a highway business.

3:56 p.m. – Officer spoke with a caller and guests at a hotel regarding an alarm that had been set off.

5:38 p.m. – A responsible person spoke with an officer about an assault that occurred earlier in the day.

5:55 p.m. – Caller said a deer hit his vehicle that sustained minimal damage. Insurance company will be notified, no report was taken.

Nov. 11

11:05 a.m. – Traffic control was dispatched to Planer Hill.

11:07 a.m. – Officer was asked to check on an individual who had been sitting in a parking lot for some time. All was groovy, no report.

5:20 p.m. – Two females got into an altercation and were separated.

10:40 p.m. – Officer responded to a highway motel about a disturbance. There was no report.

Nov. 12

3:49 a.m. – A downtown business alarm went off and the building was checked and secure.

4:12 a.m. – Another business alarm went off and the building was found to be secure.

11:43 a.m. – Officer responded to a possible trespasser who was not located.

11:55 a.m. – Officer tended a minor two-vehicle accident on Van Buren.

4:40 p.m. – A break-in report to an upper Spring St. business was taken.

6:21 p.m. – Officer went to a residence to check on a male who hadn’t been answering caller’s phone calls for a while.

9:59 p.m. – Loud music downtown got an official response.

11:35 p.m. – A brown dog was running in the road near US62 & Hwy. 23.

Nov. 13

5:40 p.m. – Two children were playing in a parking lot and not paying any attention to traffic, so officer took care of everything.

6:46 p.m. – Information to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile was given to officers.

7:25 p.m. – Officer assisted EMS with a male reported to be intoxicated. He was not, and was given the medical attention he needed.

11:05 p.m. – A suspicious male was looked for on Center St.

Nov. 14

7:54 a.m. – Officers went to a bank due to a suspicious male, but when they made contact, he was just fine.

12:03 p.m. – A parking issue on Pine St. resolved itself when the offending vehicle left.

3:22 p.m. – When officers responded to a break-in on Spring St., they found damage to a window but nothing had been taken.

5:13 p.m. – An accident just north of the train station was cleared with a report.

Nov. 15

12:08 a.m. – A disturbance at a highway motel required officers’ intervention.

1:17 p.m. – Caller said an Australian Shepherd at Dairy Hollow and Pivot Rock Rd. that was unrestrained and unsupervised aggressively approached his vehicle. ACO was notified and checked records for past complaints in the area.

9:08 p.m. – An arrest on a warrant was made in Benton County and transported to Carroll County.

11:57 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle involved in possible suspicious activity was reported.

Nov. 16

12:01 a.m. – Officers responded to a motel to speak with a couple involved in a disturbance earlier in the night.

2:15 a.m. – A 911 hangup was checked out.

2:26 a.m. – Officer responded to a deer caught in a fence.