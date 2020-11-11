Constables on Patrol

Nov. 2

2:45 a.m. – Officers assisted EMS on a medical call.

7:16 a.m. – Animal Control picked up a deer from a parking lot.

8:55 a.m. – Animal Control responded to a sick raccoon in the high school parking lot.

6:25 p.m. – Officer told a female via phone that the theft she was reporting did not happen in city limits.

Nov. 3

10:52 a.m. – A deer vs. vehicle accident got a report.

3:02 p.m. – Officers got a report of a silver Ford-150 that kept going over the white line, but the offender was not located.

5 p.m. – Officer served a warrant on a woman who went to ESPD regarding it.

6:20 p.m. – Officers assisted CCSO in searching for two lost individuals at Lake Leatherwood. Both were located and safe.

9:57 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle at a pharmacy was checked out.

Nov. 4

3:51 p.m. – Caller said there are tents set up at Victoria Inn and people could be camping there.

5:14 p.m. – Officer did not locate an erratically driven red Toyota Camry coming into town.

Nov. 5

10:31 a.m. – An accident in the courthouse parking lot got a report.

4:49 p.m. – A yellow car reported for driving erratically was not found.

7:18 p.m. – Caller called ESPD to report a prank caller.

10:18 p.m. – Officers drove to Huntsville to pick up a male on a failure to appear warrant.

Nov. 6

1:27 a.m. – Officers and EMS responded to a ravine near Vaughn St. and transported an injured female to ESH.

6:59 p.m. – A controlled burn that had been reported as an electrical or trash fire was checked out.

8:33 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle on Pivot Rock Rd. was towed.

10:53 p.m. – A burglary alarm was checked and all was secure.

Nov. 7

10:22 a.m. – A parking issue on Spring St. was reported but the offending vehicle was gone on arrival.

11:41 a.m. – A parking issue on Main St. did not require a citation.

4:53 p.m. – A warrant was served at ESPD.

7:18 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

8:41 p.m. – A male was arrested for domestic battery 3rd.

9:57 p.m. – A dog got itself reported for barking on either Elk or Owen.

Nov. 8

2:25 a.m. – A male asked for extra patrol near his residence due to a domestic dispute.

2:31 a.m. – Two males possibly got into it downtown so officers responded.

5:05 p.m. – A dog got loose, got reported, and its owner was advised.

7:22 p.m. – Suspicious people were reported, located, and told to leave the premises.

7:23 p.m. – Suspicious activity was investigated but all seemed fine.

8:25 p.m. – A motel disturbance resulted in the parties being separated for the night.

10:18 p.m. – Following an accident on US62 a female was arrested for DWI#1, refusal to submit to a chemical test and careless driving.

10:45 p.m. – Officers responded to a highway business burglary alarm and a door was found open, so they went through the building with the manager and locked up behind them.

Nov. 9

7:34 a.m. – A break-in and theft at a highway restaurant got a report and a viewing of video evidence.