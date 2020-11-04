Constables on Patrol

Oct. 26

7:40 a.m. – Debris in the roadway indicated a traffic accident and investigation resulted in one driver being cited.

8:40 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked and there was no distress.

8:50 p.m. – A male turned himself in on an ESPD warrant. He bonded out and was given a court date.

9:13 p.m. – After responding to a welfare check at a motel, officer found all was well.

10:38 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

10:49 p.m. – Officer and EMS responded to a man who fell and hit his head at a downtown bar.

Oct. 27

6:59 a.m. – Caller reported what appeared to be an accident in front of the Hoe Down. Officer responded for a report.

9:56 p.m. – An audible alarm was checked all was found secure.

10:57 p.m. – Officers responded to W. Van Buren after a report of either a human or an animal in distress. No signs of distress were found.

Oct. 28

12:07 a.m. – A business alarm went off and everything was found to be fine.

1:08 p.m. – A residential theft report was taken.

Oct. 29

12:45 a.m. – Officer performed traffic control on Hwy. 23N until a CCSO deputy could get there.

1:32 p.m. – Officer escorted a semi from the New Orleans Hotel back to where it could drive without steep, curvy, narrow and binding impediments.

1:42 p.m. – No report was needed for a vehicle parked in a private spot.

4:26 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident on Eureka St. got a report.

9:29 p.m. – A red Chevy Trailblazer was parked in a red zone and got in trouble for it.

Oct. 30

4:35 a.m. – A disturbance at a vacation rental resulted in two females being separated for the night.

5:04 p.m. – Officer went to the Boone County Detention Center to pick up an ESPD warrant arrestee.

6:49 p.m. – A parked vehicle got itself unparked and rolled into the side of a business.

7:56 p.m. – A woman reported for acting strange at a fast food drive-thru could not be located.

8 p.m. – Officer drove a warrant arrestee from Benton County Detention to Carroll County detention.

Oct. 31

12:44 a.m. – A burglar alarm at a highway restaurant was checked and the business was secure.

1:35 a.m. – Officer responded to a suspicious person reported at a motel.

2:06 p.m. – Caller said a misparked vehicle was causing traffic blockage but officer did not locate the offending car.

2:38 p.m. – An accident near the train station was outside city limits.

3:25 p.m. – Officer assisted EMS at the hospital.

8:51 p.m. – A belligerent male at a downtown bar was spoken with, left, and decided to return so he got himself arrested for disorderly conduct.

10:53 p.m. – A highway business alarm was checked and all was hunky-dory.

Nov. 1

1:50 a.m. – A possible disturbance at a motel required a response.

2:13 p.m. – A traffic accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

6:34 p.m. – Officer responded to a welfare concern and assisted the individual.

7:52 p.m. – Officer located lost property and took it to ESPD for safekeeping.

8:02 p.m. – Officer made contact with a welfare concern and took him to the PD for a family member to pick him up.

9:01 p.m. – Officer went to Bentonville Detention to bring a prisoner back.

10:30 p.m. – Officer assisted CCSO at a traffic stop.

Nov. 2

2:45 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS with a medical call.