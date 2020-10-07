Constables on Patrol

As of Oct. 2, a big black and brown German Shepherd is in the kennel.
Sept. 28
9:41 a.m. – An injured deer on US62E was dealt with.
1:05 p.m. – Two people turned themselves in on outstanding Failure to Pay warrants.
3:15 p.m. – A vehicle said to be illegally parked on Spring St. was nowhere to be found.
4:26 p.m. – ESH requested assistance in locating a patient who was found and escorted back to the hospital.
6:55 p.m. – A suspicious person turned out not to be.
7:06 p.m. – A woman called about a missing person but turns out it was in another city so there was no report.
7:19 p.m. – Officer responded to a citizen assist but was unable to assist at the time.
8:59 p.m. – Officer assisted hospital staff with a combative patient.
Sept. 29
3:24 a.m. – ESPD responded to a residence for a possible overdose. The coroner was notified.
4:13 a.m. – Caller received an alarm notification on a window sensor, nothing out of the ordinary was found.
11:28 a.m. – A sleeping bag was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle but caller declined to make a report.
2:06 p.m. – Caller said her brother was missing, information was taken.
5:20 p.m. – A male was asleep in a truck, he was spoken with and cleared.
Sept. 30
1:11 a.m. – A bank alarm was checked and the interior was secure.
3:45 a.m. – Officers assisted CCSO to locate a motorcyclist who was possibly involved in a traffic accident, but the cyclist was not located.
8:58 a.m. – A citation was issued to a person who had a fire burning in the woods.
9:35 a.m. – An accident near a highway hotel got a report.
9:59 a.m. – A two-vehicle accident on Van Buren got a report.
2:24 p.m. – Officers assisted another agency.
3:49 p.m. – Officers responded to a B&B to take items recovered by the hotel from a previous guest.
4:16 p.m. – When asked to assist two vehicles partially in the road, one stalled and one helping, officers located nothing.
8:01 p.m. – An accident at Mountain and Main Sts. got a report.
8:22 p.m. – A motorcycle backed into a hotel van, a report was taken.
Oct. 1
7:02 a.m. – A business alarm was checked.
9:41 a.m. – A private property accident report was taken.
10:22 a.m. – A vehicle caused issues by parking in a loading zone and impeding delivery trucks. It was ticketed.
10:28 a.m. – A suspicious male walking around hospital property was not located.
3:59 p.m. – A reportedly intoxicated male driving a gray Toyota was not located.
5:14 p.m. – Caller said his residence was broken into and some items taken.
5:32 p.m. – A maroon sedan was speeding own Center St. but not located.
7:18 p.m. – Activity at a vacant hotel was reported.
7:22 p.m. – A female said a male harassed her in Basin Park.
Oct. 2
2:24 p.m. – An accident near the cemetery needed a report.
6:41 p.m. – A burglary alarm was a false alarm.
8:30 p.m. – A man was arrested for DWI, possession of marijuana and implied consent following a one-vehicle accident.
Oct. 3
1:58 a.m. – A man was arrested at a hotel for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intox.
7:30 a.m. – Response to a welfare concern on Main St. found all parties to be fine.
10 a.m. – Officer assisted at a fire with a possible gas leak on Spring St.
1:42 p.m. – Reported criminal mischief damage turned out to be accidental. No report.
6:26 p.m. – Officer responded to Basin Park regarding a man drinking alcohol. The alcohol was disposed of and the man and a female with him left the park.
7:08 p.m. – Caller said a male followed her out of a restaurant and hit her car and yelled at her as she attempted to leave. The altercation was over a parking place and there was no report.
9:21 p.m. – A female motel guest had a domestic situation with an intoxicated male. Officers visited with both subjects, who said the altercation was verbal. Nevertheless, the couple was separated for the evening.
10:35 p.m. – An open 911 call was accidental.
11 p.m. – A burglar alarm and a chat with a caretaker resulted in no cause for alarm.
11:31 p.m. – A stop sign was knocked down on E. Mountain and US62.
11:38 p.m. – A suspicious male reported on Steele St. was not located.
11:41 p.m. – A hotel guest smoking marijuana in his vehicle in the parking lot got a response.
Oct. 4
12:22 a.m. – Music at an apartment complex was considered too loud by some.
12:32 a.m. – A burglar alarm was checked and all was secure.
10:52 a.m. – Caller said an older man was stumbling around a parking lot, got into a blue Ford Ranger, ran through a ditch and off the roadway. Officers did not locate him.
6:09 p.m. – An accident at US62&Hwy.23 resulted in a transport to ESH.
7:31 p.m. – A woman on Van Buren was arrested for DWI.
8:03 p.m. – Officer responded to Pivot Rock Rd. in reference to Facebook threats.
8:13 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.
10:26 p.m. – Very loud music on Midway St. was turned down.
Oct. 5
3:49 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS with a combative patient at ESH.