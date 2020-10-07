Constables on Patrol

As of Oct. 2, a big black and brown German Shepherd is in the kennel.

Sept. 28

9:41 a.m. – An injured deer on US62E was dealt with.

1:05 p.m. – Two people turned themselves in on outstanding Failure to Pay warrants.

3:15 p.m. – A vehicle said to be illegally parked on Spring St. was nowhere to be found.

4:26 p.m. – ESH requested assistance in locating a patient who was found and escorted back to the hospital.

6:55 p.m. – A suspicious person turned out not to be.

7:06 p.m. – A woman called about a missing person but turns out it was in another city so there was no report.

7:19 p.m. – Officer responded to a citizen assist but was unable to assist at the time.

8:59 p.m. – Officer assisted hospital staff with a combative patient.

Sept. 29

3:24 a.m. – ESPD responded to a residence for a possible overdose. The coroner was notified.

4:13 a.m. – Caller received an alarm notification on a window sensor, nothing out of the ordinary was found.

11:28 a.m. – A sleeping bag was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle but caller declined to make a report.

2:06 p.m. – Caller said her brother was missing, information was taken.

5:20 p.m. – A male was asleep in a truck, he was spoken with and cleared.

Sept. 30

1:11 a.m. – A bank alarm was checked and the interior was secure.

3:45 a.m. – Officers assisted CCSO to locate a motorcyclist who was possibly involved in a traffic accident, but the cyclist was not located.

8:58 a.m. – A citation was issued to a person who had a fire burning in the woods.

9:35 a.m. – An accident near a highway hotel got a report.

9:59 a.m. – A two-vehicle accident on Van Buren got a report.

2:24 p.m. – Officers assisted another agency.

3:49 p.m. – Officers responded to a B&B to take items recovered by the hotel from a previous guest.

4:16 p.m. – When asked to assist two vehicles partially in the road, one stalled and one helping, officers located nothing.

8:01 p.m. – An accident at Mountain and Main Sts. got a report.

8:22 p.m. – A motorcycle backed into a hotel van, a report was taken.

Oct. 1

7:02 a.m. – A business alarm was checked.

9:41 a.m. – A private property accident report was taken.

10:22 a.m. – A vehicle caused issues by parking in a loading zone and impeding delivery trucks. It was ticketed.

10:28 a.m. – A suspicious male walking around hospital property was not located.

3:59 p.m. – A reportedly intoxicated male driving a gray Toyota was not located.

5:14 p.m. – Caller said his residence was broken into and some items taken.

5:32 p.m. – A maroon sedan was speeding own Center St. but not located.

7:18 p.m. – Activity at a vacant hotel was reported.

7:22 p.m. – A female said a male harassed her in Basin Park.

Oct. 2

2:24 p.m. – An accident near the cemetery needed a report.

6:41 p.m. – A burglary alarm was a false alarm.

8:30 p.m. – A man was arrested for DWI, possession of marijuana and implied consent following a one-vehicle accident.

Oct. 3

1:58 a.m. – A man was arrested at a hotel for criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intox.

7:30 a.m. – Response to a welfare concern on Main St. found all parties to be fine.

10 a.m. – Officer assisted at a fire with a possible gas leak on Spring St.

1:42 p.m. – Reported criminal mischief damage turned out to be accidental. No report.

6:26 p.m. – Officer responded to Basin Park regarding a man drinking alcohol. The alcohol was disposed of and the man and a female with him left the park.

7:08 p.m. – Caller said a male followed her out of a restaurant and hit her car and yelled at her as she attempted to leave. The altercation was over a parking place and there was no report.

9:21 p.m. – A female motel guest had a domestic situation with an intoxicated male. Officers visited with both subjects, who said the altercation was verbal. Nevertheless, the couple was separated for the evening.

10:35 p.m. – An open 911 call was accidental.

11 p.m. – A burglar alarm and a chat with a caretaker resulted in no cause for alarm.

11:31 p.m. – A stop sign was knocked down on E. Mountain and US62.

11:38 p.m. – A suspicious male reported on Steele St. was not located.

11:41 p.m. – A hotel guest smoking marijuana in his vehicle in the parking lot got a response.

Oct. 4

12:22 a.m. – Music at an apartment complex was considered too loud by some.

12:32 a.m. – A burglar alarm was checked and all was secure.

10:52 a.m. – Caller said an older man was stumbling around a parking lot, got into a blue Ford Ranger, ran through a ditch and off the roadway. Officers did not locate him.

6:09 p.m. – An accident at US62&Hwy.23 resulted in a transport to ESH.

7:31 p.m. – A woman on Van Buren was arrested for DWI.

8:03 p.m. – Officer responded to Pivot Rock Rd. in reference to Facebook threats.

8:13 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

10:26 p.m. – Very loud music on Midway St. was turned down.

Oct. 5

3:49 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS with a combative patient at ESH.