Constables on Patrol

August 24

11:38 a.m. – A downtown restaurant reported a breaking and entering.

5:28 p.m. – Reported suspicious persons were not located.

6:12 p.m. – An animal problem was resolved when the animal was scared away.

10:46 p.m. – A disturbance was reported in a parking lot that turned out to be employees talking outside.

11:21 p.m. – An open 911 call from near E. Van Buren and College St. was checked and no distress was found.

August 25

9:25 a.m. – A welfare check was performed and the person found to be fine.

11:48 a.m. – Officer assisted a man by giving him a ride home. No report was needed.

2:35 p.m. – A responsible person went to ESPD regarding his son, who was returned to the RP.

5:17 p.m. – A man at a liquor store was arrested on a warrant.

7:55 p.m. – Officers were asked to check on a woman, they did, she was OK.

10:08 p.m. – A highway business alarm went off, was checked, and told by the alarm company that all was well.

10:52 p.m. – Officer assisting Branson PD on a welfare concern found the individual to be fine.

August 26

7:39 a.m. – A traffic hazard was remedied when a tanker truck was able to get off the highway and into a parking lot.

3:33 p.m. – Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen in Berryville.

4:13 p.m. – The sheriff’s office requested a welfare check on an infant involved in a custody situation. The infant was OK and appeared healthy, but another call came in about the same circumstance. Officers again responded, gathered information, and cleared.

5:49 p.m. – Caller said when she was behind an erratic driver, some rocks hit her vehicle but she was unsure of any damage.

6:40 p.m. – A Responsible Person went to ESPD and said she had spoken with an officer regarding a person with warrants who keeps coming around her property. Officer spoke to the RP and referred her to CCSO.

August 27

9:04 a.m. – When an officer responded to a call about a male laying in the grass behind a business, he arrested him for public intox and an outstanding warrant.

12:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident on E. Van Buren required a report.

1 p.m. – Someone said they heard gunshots downtown but officer was unable to locate anything suspicious in the area.

1:24 p.m. – A minor two-vehicle accident on E. Van Buren qualified for a report.

3:47 p.m. – Caller wanted to make a stolen car report, and a few moments later the officer recovered the vehicle and returned it.

6:18 p.m. – A male was reported for panhandling on restaurant property, so he got a talking to.

7 p.m. – A man was arrested on an ESPD warrant at a traffic stop.

7:22 p.m. – Officers were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

7:28 p.m. – Caller said a male in a white Scion was being driven recklessly and the driver confronted the caller’s brother and made threats before driving off. Officer spoke with the caller by phone and took the information.

August 28

9:12 a.m. – A stolen vehicle report was taken.

12:02 p.m. – An open 911 line was checked and all was well.

12:42 p.m. – A trailer parked on Spring St. that was not attached to a vehicle got attention.

1:05 p.m. – A civil issue was dealt with.

1:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

2:50 p.m. – Caller said she went of the road but was OK other than she was stuck. There was no vehicle damage and no report.

3:20 p.m. – Caller said a male who was walking along the road threw a stick at his car and was screaming. Officers were unable to locate the screaming stick thrower.

3:22 p.m. – Vehicles with trailers were blocking Pivot Rock Rd. and caller said they’d been there for about an hour, but there were long gone when the law arrived.

5:06 p.m. – Caller said a male was passed out and lying on the ground on E. Van Buren. EMS was toned and when they arrived they determined that he was OK.

5:43 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

6:13 p.m. – Caller said her sister told her there was a break-in at her apartment. Officers responded and cleared with information taken at this time.

10:18 p.m. – Officers responded to N. Main for a possibly intoxicated driver but found no vehicles matching the given description.

August 29

1:10 a.m. – A male was arrested for DWI#1.

1:37 p.m. – A traffic accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

3:41 p.m. – A truck and trailer parked in the fire lane in front of a downtown hotel were moved after a conversation with the driver.

5:30 p.m. – After an erratic driver was reported on E. Mountain, officers stopped and cleared the driver.

6:13 p.m. – Caller said a woman approached her saying she needed help because her 2-month old was locked in the car. Officers and EMS responded and got the vehicle unlocked.

8:48 p.m. – Officer assisted at an accident on Hwy. 23N until a deputy got there.

10:23 p.m. – An open 911 line was checked out and no signs of distress could be found.

11:54 p.m. – Loud bikes on N. Main near the train depot were reported.

11:59 p.m. – Officers made a welfare check on a man.

August 30

2:57 p.m. – An alarm was checked and all was secure.

7:33 p.m. – An animal problem involved an animal that wasn’t found.

7:43 p.m. – A theft report was taken on Pivot Rock Rd.

8:44 p.m. – Officer made contact with a suspicious person and arrested him.

9:22 p.m. – Reported suspicious vehicles checked out fine.

10:02 p.m. – An open 911 line did not reveal distress.