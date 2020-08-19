Constables on Patrol

August 10

3:17 a.m. – Officer responded to a domestic dispute.

4:58 a.m. – A highway business alarm bellowed and was checked out.

9:02 a.m. – When an officer responded to a trolley stop bench, he found the woman reported as suspicious to be fine.

9:45 a.m. – Officer responded to a call from the courthouse regarding a wanted person who was arrested on a felony bench warrant.

4 p.m. – A theft report was taken at the ESPD lobby.

4:44 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

4:59 p.m. – A welfare concern was called in and the person found to be fine.

5:21 p.m. – When officers arrived at a burglary in progress, they arrested a man for domestic battery 3rd.

August 11

2:34 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for an outstanding CCSO warrant.

3:24 p.m. – An accident in front of the fire station with no apparent injuries did get a report.

5:21 p.m. – Caller said his mother was missing, and she was supposedly coming to town. Information was taken.

6:32 p.m. – Multiple calls came in about a man on Mountain St. who had a situation with his landlord. Officers were unable to locate him but were told he was staying at a hotel in the county.

9:28 p.m. – Caller claimed he was being harassed, but the harasser was not located.

August 12

4:44 a.m. – A barking dog at Main and Mill Hollow was not located.

8:05 a.m. – A walk-in provided information but there was no report.

12:05 p.m. – An open 911 call came in from a disconnected cell phone. There was no sign of distress where officer responded.

1:16 p.m. – Officers went to a hotel looking for a male with a baseball bat pointed at the caller, but the call was unfounded.

3:40 p.m. – A suspicious blond-headed male wearing a camo shirt and tan hat was reported after he spent two or three days walking back and forth from a motel to a commercial store where he might have lifted some alcohol.

3:57 p.m. – A man who hit a sign at US62 & Hwy. 23 thought it was a good idea to cop to it.

5:08 p.m. – Seven or eight motorcycles were parked in a fire lane downtown but were gone on arrival.

5:31 p.m. – Caller reported a possibly drunk driver coming into town, but officer did not locate the gray Honda Accord.

5:41 p.m. – Caller said her car was broken into and a shirt stolen. The call was a follow-up to a prior incident, and officer talked to the caller.

6:05 p.m. – Caller said a black convertible with an older male driver was swerving all over US62E. CCSO was notified.

8:22 p.m. – Caller said a silver Honda kept brake checking him on the way into town, so an officer located and talked to the driver, and cleared him.

10:17 p.m. – Officer did not locate a reported reckless driver.

August 13

3:22 a.m. – A suspicious person led to a breaking or entering report.

3:24 a.m. – A suspicious person was way gone on arrival.

11:10 a.m. – A business alarm was checked.

2:31 p.m. – Two males got into a dispute, then separated with one in a hotel lobby and the other in a black SUV. Then they both got in the car and headed east where they were not located.

2:52 p.m. – A brown Toyota was reported in the same parking area for a week and the busines owner wanted it checked.

3:56 p.m. – Caller said his bank called regarding charges to his account. He wanted to make a report as he knew of a possible suspect and the suspect’s location.

4:36 p.m. – CCSO reported a U-Haul involved in a gas drive off in Green Forest, so officers were on the lookout.

6:27 p.m. – A man who was found lying down and slurring was arrested for public intox and disorderly conduct.

8:50 p.m. – When an officer was directed to a suicidal female, he found her to be just fine.

9 p.m. – Officers were on the lookout for a Chevy pickup stolen in Green Forest.

August 14

1:26 a.m. – An officer downtown looked around for a possible loud noise.

3:30 a.m. – When officer responded to help a broken down semi it was gone.

4:06 a.m. – A dog was barking at Main and Mill Hollow.

8:29 a.m. – A hotel guest who did damage to a room agreed to pay for the damages.

1:55 p.m. – The theft of animal shelter donation boxes was reported at a grocery store.

2:38 p.m. – The rider of a sports bike was reported for driving in the wrong lane.

2:58 p.m. – Caller said he spotted the suspect of the stolen animal shelter boxes walking toward downtown. Officer talked with and cleared the suspect.

5:59 p.m. – Caller said a couple in a white Dodge 1500 drove up and spoke with him, then pulled up next to his vehicle and started taking pictures of his vehicle. Officer talked to the caller.

7:35 p.m. – Caller said a ‘70s green truck had been parked on Center St. for a week, and it was unlocked with the keys in in it. Officer didn’t locate it.

7:36 p.m. – A gold car was parked in a loading zone and its alarm was going off. When contacted, the people said they were loading their vehicle.

8:11 p.m. – Caller wanted police to check on an injured deer at Main and Mountain.

9:21 p.m. – A male at a traffic stop was arrested for driving on a suspended.

11:08 p.m. – A man caused a disturbance at a downtown bar and after an officer spoke with him, he and his friend left.

August 15

1:43 a.m. – Loud music on Mill Hollow got attention.

4:36 a.m. – Officer responded to a disturbance at an apartment.

11:08 a.m. – Officer responded to a suffering fox on Spring St., the animal was picked up.

2:53 p.m. – When a broken down vehicle was reported on E. Mountain, officer responded only to find the driver had started the vehicle and was about to leave

4:54 p.m. – Caller said a male in a grocery store started cussing at him, then took off in a blue Xterra, which officers did not locate.

5:55 p.m. – It was reported that a woman had been injured by her ex-husband, who left the scene. Officer spoke with her and she denied injury, but her information was taken.

6:58 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop on an outstanding CCSO warrant.

7:39 p.m. – The woman who had trouble with her husband called regarding that incident, saying she had questions.

8:46 p.m. – Caller said driver of a Nissan Altima almost hit the wall on Planer Hill and she thought the driver was intoxicated, nevertheless, the vehicle was not found.

9:57 p.m. – Officer responded to an apartment complex for a possible intruder.

10:17 p.m. – A woman who caused a disturbance at a downtown bar got herself arrested for public intox, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines.

August 16

2:05 a.m. – Loud music on N. Main got itself reported.

9:46 a.m. – A woman called to say she ran out of gas going uphill on a curve and was partially blocking the lane. A tow company driver was called to bring her fuel, but a passing motorist beat him to it.

10:16 a.m. – A liquor store alarm went off and couldn’t be reset because the employee didn’t have the code, but the owner cleared it up with the alarm company.

11:15 a.m. – Caller was concerned about seeing three younger females leaving a hotel with a male and getting in a gray Ford Escape with temporary tags. Officer did not find a vehicle matching that description.

12:05 p.m. – Caller said a white pickup with a rack backed into a gray passenger car occupied by a Marshallese couple. The pickup and the car both left the scene.

12:31 p.m. – A bicyclist who was reported by witnesses as riding down Flint St. at a high rate of speed hit the side of a moving vehicle on Main. The cyclist was taken to ESH for evaluation.

1:50 p.m. – A historical museum worker reported a male, or possibly a female, was shouting obscenities on S. Main.

5:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on E. Van Buren, then located, contacted and warned.

8:18 p.m. – A man was arrested on an ESPD warrant.

9:54 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated male was reported at a convenience store.

9:54 p.m. – Two females at a rehab facility got into it. Officer responded.

11:25 p.m. – Officer responded to look for a lost male downtown and found him.

August 17

4:20 a.m. – All was found to be secure after a burglar alarm went off at a highway business.

5:57 a.m. – A male walking down Spring St. was yelling at himself and acting disturbed. He was arrested for public intox.