Constables on Patrol

August 3

5:40 p.m. – Officer responded to Spring St. regarding a suspicious vehicle that checked out fine.

7:49 p.m. – Suspicious activity on Pivot Rock Rd. was checked and determined unfounded.

8:04 p.m. – A possibly reckless driver was reported.

10:55 p.m. – A male with an outstanding felony bench warrant from CCSO for robbery, aggravated assault and a 2nd misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on driving on a suspended, DWI, careless and imprudent driving, no proof of insurance and fictitious plates.

August 4

11:38 a.m. – A man turned himself in on a felony bench warrant.

1:35 p.m. – A private property accident did not need a report.

4:10 p.m. – A man went to ESPD with information on an accident that happened on Saturday and a report was taken.

6:55 p.m. – Caller said his wife woke up and they started fighting and she locked him out of the house. Both parties had injuries, and the female was arrested.

7:10 p.m. – A man appeared beaten up and not moving at Center and Mountain Sts. Officer followed EMS to the hospital and took the man’s report.

August 5

4:18 a.m. – A barking dog at Main and Mill Hollow Rd. was not located.

2:10 p.m. – A black F-150 pickup was reported weaving all over the highway and finally pulled off to let others pass. Caller was concerned for the driver’s welfare, but the truck was not located.

4:05 p.m. – A woman reported that her husband made threats to take their car if she did not tell him where their daughter was. She also said he had stolen items. Officer responded.

7:13 p.m. – ASP reported a green Z71 pickup with damage to the front end had left the scene of an accident. Officers were on the lookout.

7:25 p.m. – A reckless gray car with black window tint was reported on Hwy. 23S, but not located.

8:22 p.m. – An intoxicated male tried to gain entry to a woman’s vehicle, then tried fighting an apartment manager. Contact was made with the male’s roommate, who was advised if officers had to come out again the male would be taken to jail.

August 6

12:19 a.m. – No report was needed for a disturbance call.

12:49 p.m. – A private property accident resulted in an individual being cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

4 p.m. – Caller said someone was slumped over the wheel of a Dodge Dakota. Officer found the woman to be OK.

4:40 p.m. – An accidental open line 911 call was cleared.

7:51 p.m. – A 911 hangup from a hotel was checked and there was no sign of distress. Later, another call came from the front desk saying a female screamed, and when officer checked the rooms everyone was OK.

9:24 p.m. – Music was blasting on N. Main and the bar agreed to turn it down.

10:58 p.m. – Caller said her male roommate was not allowing her to leave the house. Officer talked to both parties. She was intoxicated, he was sober, she went to bed.

August 7

4:30 a.m. – Barking dog at Main and Mill Hollow woke a woman up, and when officer responded he did not hear a barking dog.

8:20 a.m. – Officers checked on a car in a public parking lot where an individual who was listening to music was advised that there is no camping on public property.

9:15 a.m. – A man who turned himself in on an outstanding Rogers Police Dept. warrant was issued a citation and released, per RPD.

2:20 p.m. – Officers checking a garage alarm were assured everything was fine and the keyholder had already reset the alarm.

3:01 p.m. – A silver Dodge Ram was reported swerving and tailgating from west of town into town. The vehicle was located at a liquor store, the driver was spoken to and cleared.

4:09 p.m. – Caller reported a domestic between and a male and a female. The couple said it was verbal only, and dispersed.

11:08 p.m. – A motorcycle accident at US62 and Planer Hill and a report was taken.

August 8

1:34 a.m. – A grass fire at a motel was extinguished.

3:17 a.m. – Partiers on Mill Hollow were advised to end it for the night.

3:55 a.m. – An employee accidentally set off a burglar alarm.

4:30 a.m. – Officer responded to assist EMS with a possible medical call.

5:44 a.m. – Officer responded again to assist.

6:04 a.m. – A welfare check revealed that everything was okay.

9:32 a.m. – A disturbance in a parking lot did not require a report.

11:06 a.m. – Found property was taken from S. Main to ESPD.

11:10 a.m. – An intoxicated person on E. Van Buren was arrested.

1:13 p.m. – A traffic problem at Spring & Main Sts. was tended.

8:55 p.m. – Caller from the county who said her boyfriend was trying to hurt himself was referred to CCSO.

9:04 p.m. – The county alerted ESPD to a suicidal male. He was transported by EMS.

9:14 p.m. – Caller reported that a male had stolen beer and tip money at a restaurant. Police made contact with the male and he was cleared.

9:26 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended.

9:29 p.m. – A male at ESPD reported he had hit a sign. His information was taken and he was cleared.

11:29 p.m. – A woman was said to be causing a disturbance at Mountain & Center Sts., but she was gone on arrival.

August 9

2:16 a.m. – A male was arrested for public intox near Basin Park.

4:45 a.m. – A business alarm went off and the building was checked and secured.

11:55 a.m. – A motorcycle accident on US 62 got a report.

12:21 p.m. – A man was reported for removing dirt and gravel from an excavation site on a residential street. The matter went to the Code Enforcement officer and an inspection of damages was claimed by the suspect.

1:44 p.m. – Caller wanted to speak with an officer about a purse stolen from a hotel lobby.

5:31 p.m. – Officer did a welfare check on someone at a campground.

5:48 p.m. – Officer responded to a rolling disturbance but was unable to find anything.

6:54 p.m. – Officer made contact with a welfare concern and everything was fine.

7:18 p.m. – A female was spoken with by phone regarding harassment.

7:26 p.m. – A disturbance in a parking lot resulted in all parties being advised. No report.

8:03 p.m. – A parking issue qualified for a citation.

10:08 p.m. – Following a BOLO, officer initiated a traffic stop and found that the driver had a suspended license. She was arrested.

11:01 p.m. – An alarm turned up a secure building.

11:57 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was found to be driving left of center and she was arrested for DWI#1.

August 10

3:17 a.m. – A domestic dispute did not require a report.

4:58 a.m. – A burglar alarm at a highway business was checked.