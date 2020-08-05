Constables on Patrol

July 28

10:19 a.m. – Criminal mischief was reported in a parking lot.

1:47 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.

3:53 p.m. – The driver of a tan Sonoma was reported by a liquor store clerk to be headed downtown erratically, but the vehicle was not located.

4:03 p.m. – A theft of property report was taken.

9:16 p.m. – Two men were arrested at a traffic stop, one for driving on a suspended, the other on an outstanding warrant from Taney County, Mo.

July 29

12:19 a.m. – Officer went to a hotel to do a follow-up.

12:29 p.m. – A parking issue on Alamo got some needed attention.

1:52 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a hotel.

2:02 p.m. – A white Chevy SUV with Texas plates hit a post and left the scene. The vehicle was not located, and caller said to just forget it.

2:56 p.m. – A male was considered suspicious as he walked down Crescent Dr. He was not located.

5:44 p.m. – Caller asked that an officer check for an unauthorized occupant of a residence but when officer checked no one was home.

10:23 p.m. – N. Main had a reportedly suspicious person walking on it.

July 30

5:05 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported on E. Van Buren.

7:30 a.m. – Someone attempted entry to a locked building overnight, but could not get in.

8:59 a.m. – A reported suspicious vehicle was gone on arrival.

9:26 a.m. – Cars were going too fast on E. Mountain.

12:37 p.m. – A report was taken for a breaking and entering on Alamo St.

3:03 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on W. Van Buren.

5:42 p.m. – A 911 hang-up from a S. Main restaurant was checked but all was well.

5:53 p.m. – Multiple calls led to the arrest of a man for public intox and resisting arrest.

8 p.m. – A male was fishing money out of the fountain at Basin Park. He was contacted and a report taken.

8:11 p.m. – An over-barking yellow dog was taken inside.

July 31

1:51 a.m. – Officers were called to a disturbance at the Lake Leatherwood Camp area.

7:28 a.m. – Two vehicles were reported stolen from an auto shop.

9:13 a.m. – Parties unable to get along at a campground were separated.

11:11 a.m. – One of the vehicles reported stolen earlier was recovered.

4:45 p.m. – Caller from a restaurant said an older male was screaming at employees and had threatened her, and that the older male had been told not to be there. He was located and told to not return to the property.

5:05 p.m. – Caller reported that a female was sitting on the divider at Planer Hill. She was wearing striped pants and a ball cap, and she was not there when officer arrived.

5:12 p.m. – A woman turned herself in on an outstanding warrant.

5:12 p.m. – When a 911 hangup was checked, officer found a child custody dispute and referred the people to the court to get the proper paperwork.

10:32 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at the elementary school.

11:10 p.m. – A possibly reckless driver was said to be at the bottom of Hillside.

August 1

12:25 a.m. – A disorderly male was arrested at the hospital for public intox and disorderly conduct.

5:57 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident at Dairy Hollow and Pivot Rock Rd. got a response.

9:23 a.m. – A possibly wanted man was reported and arrested.

10:01 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle at the hospital was checked out.

11:15 a.m. – When a 911 hangup on Shelton was checked on, all was found to be fine.

11:40 a.m. – A theft report was taken.

11:43 a.m. – Harassment at a business was dealt with.

4:24 p.m. – Complainant said a mother did not show up for a child exchange and he believed his 5-year-old daughter had been taken across the state line.

8:22 p.m. – A wrecker driver asked for an officer regarding a stolen property complaint from a customer. The customer decided no report was necessary.

8:15 p.m. – Caller reported a stolen debit card, and it was found that a kid had taken the card. It was returned.

11:21 p.m. – A woman was arrested for public intox and disorderly conduct while walking in the road on S. Main.

11:55 p.m. – Following a 1-vehicle accident, a man was arrested for public intox, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, simultaneous possession, and criminal use of a weapon x 2.

August 2

1:40 a.m. – A male was trespassed from a downtown bar for causing a disturbance.

1:53 a.m. – Officer went to a motel regarding a welfare concern.

2:15 a.m. – Officer returned to a downtown bar to quell an altercation.

3:29 a.m. – People partying too loud heeded the suggestion that they turn it down.

4:50 a.m. – A 911 open line was tracked and everything was fine, it was a phone glitch.

9:26 a.m. – Caller said a residential pool was not being cleaned or drained and is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Info was forwarded to Code Enforcement.

9:39 a.m. – A business owner was concerned about safety at a demolition site. Officer spoke to the Building Inspector who said he would contact the demolition crew tomorrow.

10:01 a.m. – An alarm company was alerted but the alarm was cancelled for employment verification on site by the owner.

2:13 p.m. – Dogs were reported to be in possible peril after being left unattended in a vehicle, but they were fine.

2:18 p.m. – Officer spoke with a woman on the phone about a civil dispute. There was no report.

3:15 p.m. – A traffic problem was unraveled.

4:24 p.m. – No report was needed regarding a female causing a disturbance near Spring St.

5:42 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in a woman’s arrest.

5:57 p.m. – A welfare check turned out fine.

6:46 p.m. – No one was located following a welfare concern.

8:32 p.m. – Officer made contact with an erratic driver who checked out just fine.

11:16 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an ESPD warrant for failure to pay on a DWI, resisting arrest.

11:29 p.m. – A highway business alarm was checked, all was secure.

August 3

2:57 a.m. – Officer arrested a woman at a motel for public intox after she caused a disturbance.