Constables on Patrol

July 13

6:22 a.m. – A burglar alarm at a business was reported and it was discovered that something that fell against the door triggered it.

8:46 a.m. – A woman said workers at downtown shops were harassing her but after a conversation with an officer no report was required.

10:57 a.m. – A bank alarm went off after an employee in training accidentally prompted it.

12:14 p.m. – Guests at an airbnb didn’t want to leave at checkout, and after they became belligerent, police were called. They were gone on arrival.

4:32 p.m. – Employees engaged in creative parking caused a hazard for other drivers. No report.

7:03 p.m. – Officer went to a hotel for a domestic disturbance that turned out to be verbal.

8:57 p.m. – People were reported climbing in the Basin Park fountain, but they were gone on arrival.

9:05 p.m. – An apartment dweller was questioned about trespassing.

9:11 p.m. – Officer helped EMS on a call to a hotel.

July 14

12:42 a.m. – A man was arrested following a traffic stop for driving on a suspended, failure to dim, no insurance and not using his turn light.

1:59 a.m. – A burglary alarm at a highway business was checked and the building secure.

11:42 a.m. – A minor traffic accident on Spring St. was checked.

4:46 p.m. – A resident called ESPD regarding a theft.

6:26 p.m. – Officer responded to a motel to talk with a front desk clerk about possible harassment.

9:28 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended and an outstanding Berryville warrant for failure to appear.

July 15

4:11 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked, and all was secure.

1:30 p.m. – A male walking around a bank building then sitting down outside, was gone when officer arrived, but identified as someone who was okay to be where he was.

2:20 p.m. – A dog owner was reprimanded at the dog park for being outside the fence with an unleashed dog.

3:34 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding county warrant.

9:58 p.m. – What was called a disturbance at an apartment complex turned out to be children playing.

11:53 p.m. – After responding to a possible disturbance, it was determined that there was none.

July 16

9:04 a.m. – A mother in Hot Springs County was concerned because her son was supposed to be in Hot Springs but was in Eureka Springs. Officer contacted him and told him to call his mother.

9:10 a.m. – A commercial alarm went off in a Spring St. store and the correct code entered, then the building was checked.

12:27 p.m. – Caller said a pit bull attacks and scratches her vehicle when she drives by. ACO responded but didn’t witness a loose dog in the area.

12:34 p.m. – Caller said her daughter was staying at a hotel and could be suicidal. Officer looked into it and found that the daughter had checked out a few days ago. She was not located at any other hotel.

12:39 p.m. – Caller reported a dog in a Chevy Impala near the post office but no vehicle matching that description was found.

2:28 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.

July 17

12:40 a.m. – A hotel manager had problems with guests, so a third party intervened.

12:56 a.m. – Officer did a welfare check at the same hotel.

2:27 a.m. – Complainant thought they heard someone trying to get into their shed.

9:41 a.m. – Caller said she put a package in her mailbox but when the carrier came by this morning the package wasn’t there. A report was taken.

1:22 p.m. – Caller wanted to talk to an officer due to harassing communications from a neighbor.

4:52 p.m. – A theft report was taken on College St.

7:58 p.m. – Officers scoured an apartment complex but were unable to locate a known wanted person.

10:45 p.m. – Complainant said he received a possible threatening message on his windshield.

July 18

1:48 a.m. – A private property traffic accident got a report.

9:38 a.m. – A mother was worried about her daughter staying at a motel. The daughter was found to be fine.

3:38 p.m. – A male was reported for sitting on the wall at Basin Park drinking alcohol. Officer advised him of local ordinances and state laws, the alcohol was dumped. and the man moved on.

3:38 p.m. – Caller was concerned about his wife who works at the courthouse. The building was locked up and her vehicle was not there.

5 p.m. – An intoxicated woman was disturbing motel guests and refusing to leave so she got herself arrested for public intox.

9:04 p.m. – “Someone possibly burning” was reported on Benton St.

July 19

12:44 a.m. – A man was arrested for DWI and refusing a chemical test.

1:04 a.m. – A welfare concern was found to be fine.

8:51 a.m. – A homeowner triggered an alarm as he was trying to reset it.

8:55 a.m. – Caller said her roommate broke into her room and threw something at her head. In the meantime, he called to say his roommate threatened him and he was in fear for his life. Officer spoke with both people, who agreed to separate for the day and work out a permanent solution.

1:33 p.m. – Caller said a hard-panting dog was in a truck with a trailer with only slightly cracked windows. The vehicle was pulling out as officer arrived and the dog was fine.

2:33 p.m. – Caller said a dog was locked in a white Nissan SUV, but the dog and driver had gone by the time officer arrived.

4:51 p.m. – People in a blue van behind a business were advised of ordinances against camping or sleeping in vehicles.

7:36 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

8:54 p.m. – Officer responded to a possibly broken-down vehicle, but it was gone on arrival.