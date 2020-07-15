Constables on Patrol

July 7

9:59 a.m. – Responding to a car near US62 and Hwy. 23 reported as partially blocking the road, officers found it was broken down, so they assisted the driver getting it off the road.

10:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol spotted a wanted person and arrested him.

11:29 a.m. – A local business call relayed that a reckless driver pulled into their parking lot. Vehicle was gone on arrival.

1:19 p.m. – A private property accident required a report.

6:29 p.m. – A man drove off a county road and needed help getting his vehicle back on the road. An officer got it back on the road and the man didn’t want a report.

10 p.m. – Officers responded to a motel for a guest having issues with her room. After speaking with the parties, it was determined to be a civil matter.

10:37 p.m. – A 911 open line came from a cottage, but the guest was found to be fine.

10:53 p.m. – A woman was pulled over and arrested for DWI#1, implied consent and open container.

11:57 p.m. – Trespassers were reported at a burned out restaurant.

July 8

4:25 a.m. – Dogs were reported barking at Mill Hollow and Main but they weren’t doing it when the law arrived.

9:09 a.m. – A medium-size white dog was dragging its leash without a person attached near a convenience store. ACO couldn’t locate it.

10:45 a.m. – Caller reported a white female with blonde hair riding a red ATV westbound on US62. Officers looked for her but no soap.

11:57 a.m. – Property removal from a grave in the cemetery was reported.

12:17 p.m. – Caller said a male with a backpack entered an unoccupied hotel and gave a description of the vehicle that dropped him off, but officers didn’t find anyone inside.

12:23 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on a prior roommate. She was found to be fine and contacted the caller to confirm that.

5:29 p.m. – A woman said she was chased by a pit bull near Spring and Hillside. The dog was secured by its owner and ACO advised the owners about municipal leash laws.

7:07 p.m. – A downtown business alarm went off but the building was found to be secure.

July 9

12:55 a.m. – Another alarm at another business that was also secure.

8:30 a.m. – A highway restaurant was broken into and a theft followed. A report was taken.

11:23 a.m. – Officer responded to another highway restaurant where an employee said money was taken from her purse.

3:42 p.m. – Officer responded to a motel regarding an intoxicated female. She rented a room for the night and that was that.

4:29 p.m. – Officer looked for a particular vehicle in the north part of town but didn’t locate it.

4:38 p.m. – An intoxicated male fell and hit his face near the transit station on the highway. EMS responded to check his injuries and no report was required

5:34 p.m. – An individual wanted someone to be checked on who was found to be fine.

10:57 p.m. – A disturbance at a highway restaurant included possible gunshots that turned out to be beer bottles breaking.

11 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances that included possible theft at a highway motel were checked out.

July 10

12:50 a.m. – A downtown restaurant owner was threatened by an employee he had fired two days earlier.

1:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident on US62 had no injuries. The vehicles were moved out of the road and a report taken.

1:38 p.m. – A motel clerk needed assistance with a female who had checked out to actually leave the parking lot. Officers had a talk with her.

3:35 p.m. – A single motorcycle accident required medical only, not a report.

6:50 p.m. – Following a report of a reckless driver, officer tailed the vehicle and found it was not doing anything untoward.

10:37 p.m. – Officer assisted with a medical call.

July 11

1:29 a.m. – An incident report was taken at a highway bar.

3:47 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot.

9:40 a.m. – A 20 ft. U-Haul box trailer was driven into a retaining wall on S. Main, the headed west on US62. It wasn’t located.

10:31 a.m. – Multiple callers said a man with a white beard in a gold Chevy pickup was yelling and cussing at people downtown. ESPD tried to locate him but did not.

11:45 a.m. – A 911 county dispatch call reported a domestic in progress. The female was found to be unharmed, said the fight was all verbal, and the male had already left.

11:45 a.m. – Caller said a woman was being belligerent and aggressive toward people downtown, then hit the curb in front of a shop, then left. Officers spoke with the complainant.

2:06 p.m. – An older male at the trolley stop in front of the car wash almost fell out into traffic. Officers talked to him, he said he was just waiting for the trolley, and they gave him a bottle of water.

5:34 p.m. – Caller said a small child in a running pickup was okay but upset. The parents returned and talked with officers and all was fine.

9:01 p.m. – An intoxicated male was arrested for yelling and screaming at people on a tour.

10:29 p.m. – Officers were unable to locate a reported stolen vehicle.

July 12

12:39 a.m. – Officers went to north city limits to watch for a suspect fleeing a domestic disturbance outside the city, but the vehicle never came into city limits.

1:25 a.m. – A burglary alarm went off and the building was checked out thoroughly.

11:56 a.m. – Caller said they were witnessing a male walking around a closed store on the security camera. Officers found the building secure, a keyholder was also called to check the building and all was fine.

11:30 p.m. – Officer helped a motel manager remove a guest.

11:52 p.m. – A man was arrested for DWI#1 and driving left of center.

3:19 a.m. – Officer was called to Magnetic Spring Rd. to locate people with flashlights.