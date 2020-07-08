Constables on Patrol

June 29

10:40 a.m. – Caller said a couple had stolen several household items from a homeless assistance unit. Officer took a report.

1:35 p.m. – Caller asked officer to respond because her son was destroying property, and officer talked the juvenile into letting his mother take him back to his father’s house.

2:55 p.m. – Officer was called to a highway business regarding a complaint of how some vehicles were dangerously parked and in the way. Officer found that not to be the case.

6:03 p.m. – Officer was called for a follow-up on the juvenile case from earlier in the day.

June 30

5:44 a.m. – A burglar siren at a highway business sounded the alarm.

1 p.m. – An officer heard of an 18-wheeler flatbed being driven recklessly and passing cars on US62W, but when he located the troublesome truck in town it was being driven in exemplary fashion.

3:19 p.m. – Caller said a suspicious man was on the property and should be checked out.

7:10 p.m. – Two little kids were gallivanting outside an apartment complex, so officer was called to talk to their mother.

9:14 p.m. – A woman wanted officers to check out a couple who left their car on her property. He talked to the people and had them move their car.

11:01 p.m. – Officers assisted a guest back to his motel room.

11:24 p.m. – Officers helped guests at another motel who were locked out of their room.

July 1

4:09 a.m. – Dogs were finding important things to bark at near Mill Hollow and Main.

5:16 a.m. – Dogs were at it again.

9:29 a.m. – A car that had been parked in a No Parking zone for multiple days got a ticket.

10:34 a.m. – A 911 hangup from N. Main was checked out but nothing distressing was found.

12:32 p.m. – Caller said a vehicle no one was familiar with needed checking out and it was found to be fine.

2:13 p.m. – When a 911 hangup was investigated there was no emergency.

3:54 p.m. – A one-motorcycle accident on 62W had no injuries.

July 2

6:04 p.m. – Two males were reported hiding in the grass on the side of the road and jumping out in front of cars. Officer put a stop to that.

7:56 a.m. – A 911 open line on S. Main was checked and no anguish was detected.

9:09 a.m. – County dispatch notified ESPD of a 911 open line near the transit office but no need for assistance was apparent.

10:50 a.m. – A downtown alarm went off but it was false.

11:09 a.m. – A male who appeared intoxicated fell at the trolley depot. EMS was called when he complained of injuries, but he declined transport to the hospital, so he was taken home.

11:59 a.m. – Parking violations were reported on Thomas Dr. where restaurant employees parked and impeded traffic.

2:17 p.m. – Officers were called downtown to deal with an extremely intoxicated man who was arrested.

4:26 p.m. – Vandalism was reported at a rehab center.

7:06 p.m. – A tree fell across Howell St.

8:13 p.m. – A welfare checked out with the person being fine.

10:11 p.m. – A man on E. Van Buren was asking people for marijuana.

10:17 p.m. – A man was arrested for DWI and implied consent as the result of a traffic accident Douglas and Armstrong.

July 3

12:06 a.m. – Another tree down on Howell and possibly took down an electrical line.

12:07 a.m. – Officers checked a bank inside and out after a burglary alarm was activated.

12:25 a.m. – A burglary alarm went off and the business owner copped to accidentally setting it off.

4:42 a.m. – Dogs were barking it up again at Main and Mill Hollow.

7:21 a.m. – An individual on Mountain St. was asked to turn his music down.

2:36 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident on E. Van Buren happened.

5:51 p.m. – A truck and trailer bollixed up traffic at Prospect and Ridgeway.

7:23 p.m. – A man was rear ended and a report was needed.

8:08 p.m. – A man at an apartment complex was reportedly acting strange but not when officer arrived.

July 4

12:16 a.m. – Campers were asked to lower their decibels.

1:52 a.m. – A woman at a hotel was acting up but officer talked to all those present and everybody calmed down.

5:30 a.m. – People at a hotel reported for singing and talking too loud agreed to refrain.

7:39 a.m. – A couple sleeping in their car downtown was told they couldn’t do that in public.

8:20 a.m. – A man who was sleeping in front of a Spring St. business was told the same thing.

8:27 a.m. – A man who was yelling and wielding a baseball bat in Basin Park was arrested for public intox and carrying a weapon.

10:22 a.m. – Officer went to N. Main for a leaving the scene of an accident call.

4:48 p.m. – An intoxicated driver was reported but not located.

5 p.m. – A transient was reported for making people uncomfortable, so officer trespassed him from the property.

5:38 p.m. – Kids in a trailer park were told they couldn’t shoot off fireworks.

7:22 p.m. – Second call for same offense. Same place.

8:37 p.m. – A nursing home patient became combative.

9:37 p.m. – Fireworks erupted and the perpetrator told police the hotel manager had said it was okay, so ESPD informed the manager about the city ordinance saying it wasn’t.

11:12 p.m. – Fireworks. Trailer park. Ordinance.

July 5

1:33 a.m. – People who were reported for yelling, screaming, and running up and down the hallways of a hotel told officers they were going to their rooms now.

2:37 a.m.– Caller said two guys were going around between cars and they looked suspicious.

12N – A person walked into ESPD to file a theft report.

2:17 p.m. – It was reported that a driver was “not driving good” but officer found the car parked, driverless and harmless.

5:08 p.m. – A shoplifting incident got a report.

7:11 p.m. – A dispute required intervention.

8:07 p.m. – Help arrived for someone possibly lost on Leatherwood trails.

8:27 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported on N. Main.

8:47 p.m. – When officers responded to a disturbance call the suspect was found to have an outstanding warrant from Harrison for failure to appear on a domestic battery 3rd.

July 6

1:38 a.m. – Officers addressed a motel guest’s concerns.

2:33 a.m. – A business alarm went off and when officers checked, two females were out back getting boxes, but one of them had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear so she was arrested.

1:07 p.m. – A big white truck was parked in a big red zone, but it was gone on arrival.

10:24 p.m. – Fireworks in a motel parking lot were stopped.

10:50 p.m. – Medication taken at person’s place of employment was reported.