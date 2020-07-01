Constables on Patrol

June 22

4:10 a.m. – A dog barking at the Main and Mill Hollow area got itself reported.

5 p.m. – Officers made contact with an individual who was going to businesses and getting things saying he would be right back to pay but not keeping his end of the bargain.

7:50 p.m. – Caller said three dogs attacked his dog. Officer took a report and contacted the owner, who went to the PD to pick up a citation.

10:25 p.m. – A disturbance outside a highway restaurant resulted in a man being arrested for public intox, disorderly conduct, battery in the 2nd degree and fleeing.

June 23

12:43 a.m. – Officers responded to a liquor store for a welfare check of a woman in a van.

1:02 a.m. – A traffic stop resulted in arrest of a man for driving on a suspended license, and a woman for failure to pay an ESPD warrant.

2:58 a.m. – Officer responded to a liquor store parking lot where a motorist was parked after hours.

7:25 a.m. – A walk-in at ESPD reported a theft at a property and a business.

9:50 a.m. – Officer drove to Alpena to meet a Harrison PD officer who was handing over a man who had been picked up on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

7:16 p.m. – When officer arrived to check a residential alarm, he found all to be secure, no signs of entry and no damage.

8:03 p.m. – A vehicle parked on Planer Hill was checked out.

June 24

3:12 a.m. – Officer went to a hotel regarding an intoxicated man who was advised to go to his room and stay.

9:38 a.m. – A private property accident required a report.

1:28 p.m. – Officer checked out a vehicle parked in a trolley stop and the owner said a tow truck was on its way.

2:25 p.m. – No report was required when an officer went to a motel to assist Probation and Parole.

4:53 p.m. – Caller said there was a suspicious man in a vehicle at the cemetery, but officer found nothing suspicious.

6:02 p.m. – A business alarm bellowed but the building was found secure.

9:21 p.m. – Officer responded to a highway store regarding suspicious activity.

June 25

5:36 a.m. – Burglar alarm at a convenience store went off but all was as it should be.

8:34 a.m. – A traffic stop resulted in arrest of a man for driving on a suspended license and failure to pay on traffic charges.

9:59 a.m. – Caller reported a woman walking a cocker spaniel mix down Dairy Hollow without a leash and the dog was running in a traffic lane. When officer checked, she found all dogs in the area were properly restrained.

11:20 a.m. – A man walked into headquarters to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant.

12:01 p.m. – Caller said a neighbor hadn’t been seen in a couple of days, and when checked on, the neighbor was found unresponsive. The coroner was notified.

4:24 p.m. – A single motorcycle accident on US62 West resulted in minor injuries.

5:22 p.m. – When officer responded to a residence about a disturbance call, a man got arrested for an outstanding Pulaski County warrant.

9:25 p.m. – A Spring St. business alarm went off for no apparent reason.

11:47 p.m. – Officer assisted a motorist whose car had broken down.

June 26

1:02 a.m. – Officer told an individual to stop harassing another person by phone.

4:15 a.m. – Dogs that just couldn’t stop barking at Main and Mill Hollow were reported.

7:17 a.m. – An off-duty nurse reported that an intoxicated male came into the ER last night but now appeared to be passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot. Officer talked to him, he was okay, just sleeping. He was advised to move on.

8:42 a.m. – Officers were asked by the sheriff’s office to Be On the Lookout for a white Toyota Tundra that was stolen during a domestic disturbance in Berryville.

9:50 a.m. – A houseguest unintentionally set off a residential alarm.

10:52 a.m. – Damage was done to an awning by a Dollar General truck stuck on Spring St. the night before.

11:52 a.m. – County dispatch advised of a call from a suicidal female to her ex-husband. Officers responded but she was not there. When contact was made by phone, she said she was okay and not suicidal.

1:25 p.m. – A woman was arrested on a felony warrant for vehicle theft.

2:08 p.m. – When officer went to an apartment complex to do a follow-up, the subject was not there.

3:10 p.m. – Officer doing a welfare check at an apartment complex said the gentleman was fine, a friend helped get him on the couch after a fall.

5:48 p.m. – A woman wanted someone to help a hurt deer, and when officer arrived the deer was up walking with a limp.

6:01 p.m. – Owners of a Main St. business said their alarm was false.

6:30 p.m. – Officer was called to a trailer park because a male said someone tried to hit him with his car. The officer talked to the manager, found the vehicle and talked to the suspect.

11:06 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in arrest of a man for driving on a suspended license and an outstanding Green Forest PD warrant.

11:15 p.m. – Noisy campers were told to keep it down.

June 27

1:45 a.m. – Officers responded to a caller reporting unknown noises outside a house, but source of the noise was not found.

12:11 p.m. – Caller said a brown dog was running in highway traffic. ACO collected the dog and got it back to its owner.

12:33 p.m. – Caller said a dog was locked in a vehicle. ACO responded and the dog was fine, the owners had just got it out and walked it before ACO arrived.

12:57 p.m. – A female in a blue car hit another vehicle in a parking lot and appeared intoxicated. She was arrested.

1:35 p.m. – Caller said his wallet disappeared sometime the previous evening.

4:09 p.m. – Caller said a customer heard a wire in a tree pop, then it started smoking. Officer checked but saw no smoke.

7:25 p.m. – Officers checked on a child because caller was worried. Officers spoke to both parents.

8:16 p.m. – A domestic disturbance ended when officers had a woman leave the residence.

11:55 p.m. – A motel guest broke a fire alarm and a report was taken.

June 28

7:04 a.m. – An illegally parked vehicle’s owner was told to move the illegally parked vehicle.

10:04 a.m. – A driver who backed into a vehicle and left called later and the report was completed.

5 p.m. – Caller asked officer to pick up some items found at a business.

10:09 p.m. – Officer responded to a bar to have a person removed from the property at request of the management.

11:57 p.m. – Officer responded to a business to escort an owner to his vehicle.