Constables on Patrol

June 15

9:01 a.m. – ESPD got a call to pick up a live trap.

June 16

12:14 a.m. – A disturbance at a bar needed quelling.

1:38 a.m. – Officers assisted ESFD with a grass fire in Dairy Hollow.

2:27 a.m. – A possible bonfire was reported in Dairy Hollow.

12:20 p.m. – Officer went to an apartment complex to assist the manager with delivery of a message to a tenant.

1:02 p.m. – A downtown hotel owner was talked to about allowing his guests to park in a No Parking zone in front of the hotel.

2:08 p.m. – Officer was called in regard to a person not supposed to be on a certain property. It was taken care of.

6:57 p.m. – A domestic disturbance call was unfounded.

June 17

10:31 p.m. – Caller claimed an individual in Basin Park was acting suspiciously, so officers contacted the individual who was determined to be just fine.

10:47 p.m. – A male walking with a walker in the roadway was reported and escorted to his destination by responding officer.

June 18

3:43 p.m. – Two individuals were reported for tearing up flowers in front of a business, then taking off on foot. Officer searched the area but was unable to locate them.

6:05 p.m. – Officer was called to a motel swimming pool to talk with a guest not abiding by guidelines before checking in.

10:27 p.m. – A guest complaint at a motel was tended.

June 19

12:40 a.m. – When an officer responded to a motel for a disturbance the guests were separated for the night.

12:42 a.m. – Officer spoke with complainant about harassing text messages she was receiving.

10:50 p.m. – When officers responded to a hotel for a domestic disturbance in the parking lot, a Kansas City man was arrested for public intox, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.

June 20

4:11 a.m. – Officer responded to a motel for a 911 open line and spoke with caller about in incident earlier in the night.

12:39 p.m. – Caller was concerned about possible drug activity in a hotel room. A statement was taken.

1:21 p.m. – Officer spoke with an individual about harassing communications.

3:08 p.m. – A vehicle in between two cars blocked another vehicle, so officer responded to try to locate the owner and move the blockage.

8:54 p.m. – A resident complained about neighbors behind them burning for the last two days. ESPD and ESFD responded.

10:03 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for DWI#1, speeding and no vehicle license.

10:56 p.m. – Caller said a white Hyundai hit a white truck in a downtown parking lot. Officer was unable to locate either vehicle.

June 21

1:26 a.m. – An individual trying to instigate altercations at a bar. A report was taken.

7:27 a.m. – Caller said a grey scooter looked like it had been dumped in a ditch at Mountain and Center Sts. A wrecker pulled it out, it had not been stolen, and was later claimed by the owner.

12:33 p.m. – Three dogs acting aggressively toward pedestrians at the garden area of the library annex were gone by the time ACO arrived.

3:33 p.m. – Officer talked to a man who said he was pushed around and down by six guys staying at the same place he was. He called back to say he wanted to file charges, so officer spoke with him and the others, but then no one wanted to pursue charges.

4:27 p.m. – Information was taken on a call claiming a cat had been shot.

4:35 p.m. – Two males were reported hanging around a vacant house and an officer checked the area.

6:56 p.m. – Three males were yelling at people and causing a disturbance near Basin Park.

10:51 p.m. – Guests were disruptive at a B&B, but the situation was resolved.

11:08 p.m. – A disturbance at a downtown hotel qualified for a report.

June 22

4:10 a.m. – A dog near Main and Mill Hollow simply wouldn’t stop barking, so the law got involved.