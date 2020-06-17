Constables on Patrol

June 8

12:44 p.m. – Caller wanted a welfare check on a friend she hadn’t heard from in two days as they customarily talk daily. Officer went to the friend’s house and she was fine and said she would call her friend shortly.

8:06 p.m. – A male’s call sent officers to check on a female. When they did, they arrested the male and took the female to a motel for the night.

11:56 p.m. – Officers responded to a motel to visit with a male who was walking around knocking on doors.

June 9

12:42 a.m. – A business where an alarm went off was secure.

2:34 a.m. – Officers went to an apartment for a welfare concern.

2:22 p.m. – A multiple car accident on US 62 had no injuries, just needed a report.

2:42 p.m. – A moving truck hit a car at a B&B.

6:01 p.m. – A business alarm on S. Main alerted someone to check around, they did, all was well.

7:09 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man for violation of a protection order.

7:28 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked out.

7:42 p.m. – A motel was powerless so Swepco was notified.

9:53 p.m. – Suspicious activity at a highway business was surreptitiously and scrupulously checked out.

11:46 p.m. – Officer talked with a motel guest to get to the bottom of a harassment report.

June 10

12:52 a.m. – Investigating a burglary alarm revealed all was as it should be.

9:15 a.m. – A truck got itself stuck on Virginia St. but was out of the woods on arrival.

10:33 a.m. – An accident on Prospect qualified for a report.

3:30 p.m. – A second accident on Prospect did the same.

5:28 p.m. – A hotel owner called about suspicious activity but when officer arrived the owner had already told the perpetrators to leave and not come back.

6:24 p.m. – An accident at a downtown meter spot was dealt with at a B&B.

9:24 p.m. – Officer went to an apartment to visit with a dog owner about leash law ramifications.

10:53 p.m. – A man at US62 and Hwy. 23 who insisted on yelling obscenities was arrested for public intox.

June 11

2:14 a.m. – An apartment complex got extra patrol.

12:15 p.m. – Caller said a domestic disturbance was in progress. When officers arrived the female and 2 children had left, and the male and the other resident claimed it was verbal only, although the male was arrested for violation of protection order. CCSO was notified to check on the female and children.

June 12

1:51 a.m. – A male was reported walking around a motel parking lot looking in vehicles.

7:26 a.m. – Vandalism in the restroom of the laundromat required viewing of the security video to ID the suspect.

9:37 a.m. – Caller said there were indications that someone was using an outdoor faucet during the night and he was concerned homeless people were lingering around the business.

10:50 p.m. – People who were sleeping in their car at an abandoned motel were told they were in violation of a city ordinance. They moved on.

June 13

1:21 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident at Main and Armstrong needed a report.

3:21 a.m. – A domestic disturbance at a motel resulted in arrest of Adam Dunson of Clarksville for domestic battery 2nd.

1:56 p.m. – Multiple calls about a two-vehicle accident by the cemetery required the incident to be passed on to CCSO.

2:21 p.m. – A man using loud speakers and being generally loud in Basin Park was irritating people, thus the man was told no, he can’t do that.

2:38 p.m. – A couple took off from a restaurant without paying. Their info was given to officers.

3:56 p.m. – Police were called to Basin Park regarding an intoxicated person.

5:26 p.m. – A dog that was making itself at home at another dog’s door and preventing the resident dog from going out, was retrieved by its owner.

6:30 p.m. – Three big bonfires were reported near Dairy Hollow but only one small bonfire was finally found.

6:57 p.m. – A woman called about a man with a gun that wouldn’t fit in a holster and he was making people very nervous. Officers went downtown and talked to him, so he put the gun up so he wouldn’t make people nervous.

June 14

3:43 a.m. – Officer assisted a deputy at a traffic stop where a couple were reported to be in a possible domestic in their car.

12:54 p.m. – A domestic was reported in a parking lot where a female was reportedly seen hitting someone. The subjects left in separate vehicles, contact was made with one, and there were no immediate charges.

1:23 p.m. – A minor two-vehicle with no injuries blocked US62E for a bit.

4:02 p.m. – Officer was called to Ridgeway where two vehicles reported for blocking the road were already gone.

4:06 p.m. – An officer went to a highway business due to a misunderstanding between the owner and customers.

June 16

12:14 a.m. – A highway bar needed assistance with a disturbance.

1:38 a.m. – A grass fire in Dairy Hollow required an officer to assist ESFD.

2:27 a.m. – A possible bonfire in Dairy Hollow was checked out.