Constables on Patrol

June 1

7:56 p.m. – Caller said his wife had been chased to the house by a Pitbull.

No time – Officers checked area climbing and water towers for a possibly suicidal person.

10:13 p.m. – Officers went to a motel to deliver a message for an agency.

June 2

1:09 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident on Pivot Rock Rd. was tended.

1:14 a.m. – After officers were alerted to watch for a stolen vehicle. They located it and two females were arrested for theft by receiving.

2:40 p.m. – A woman called to say her friend fell at the ballpark and she didn’t want an ambulance but did want someone to go get the woman’s husband and let him know she was hurt, and he should come get her. Officers delivered the message.

5:59 p.m. – Someone left a business without paying their bill, so officers got involved.

10:07 p.m. – Complainant said his ex-girlfriend was trespassing.

June 3

7:11 a.m. – A bag of contraband was found at a local business, so officers took care of it.

5:18 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated and reportedly reckless driver was reported headed east on US62 but left city limits before being apprehended, so caller was referred to the sheriff’s office.

6:03 p.m. – Officer spoke with a tenant regarding a problem she was having with another tenant.

8:25 p.m. – A trespassing male was reported at an apartment complex.

10:03 p.m. – Theft of services were reported at a restaurant.

June 4

1:01 a.m. – A 911 hangup was checked and no distress was found.

1:50 a.m. – Same issue, same conclusion.

8:56 p.m. – Officer responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex and arrested a woman on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

9:21 p.m. – The manager of a closed business saw someone looking around the property on the camera, but no one was located.

June 5

2:09 a.m. – A business alarm revealed nothing amiss.

11:37 a.m. – Caller said a Nissan pickup stopped in the middle of the road and the male walked away from the vehicle, and the female followed yelling. Officer found that the vehicle had cleared the roadway, then found the couple. They said they were retrieving a phone that fell out of the vehicle.

12:46 p.m. – Caller reported dogs running unattended and uncontrolled. ACO spoke with dog owner who was advised of the leash law.

12:56 p.m. – Caller reported a black Boxer mix with a green collar running in traffic. The dog was collected and held for the owner to claim.

3:36 p.m. – Off-duty officer reported a 2-car accident in county jurisdiction.

4:15 p.m. – Two abandoned vehicles were checked.

June 6

12:24 a.m. – An alarm at a highway business was checked and the business secure.

1:03 a.m. – Officer responded to someone possibly walking around in a closed business, but no one was found.

3:16 a.m. – A guest locked out of his motel room was assisted.

8:52 a.m. – Caller said a male in a white shirt and grey pants near the writers’ colony appeared intoxicated, so officer went to see to the subject’s well-being and found he was waiting for the trolley.

4:17 p.m. – A vehicle was sideswiped and its mirror displaced. Contact was made with driver of offending vehicle and a deputy called.

5:47 p.m. – An intoxicated woman who was breaking up stuff, pushing people and cussing, was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intox and resisting arrest. She was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.

7:27 p.m. – Officer helped EMS at an accident scene.

8:55 p.m. – Two men didn’t want to pay their bill, so the law was called.

11:15 p.m. – A man fell and was injured at a motel, so officers assisted EMS.

June 7

12:09 a.m. – Officer met a Harrison PD officer in Alpena to pick up a man with an outstanding ESPD warrant and take him to the Carroll County jail.

1:13 a.m. – An alarm went off at a highway business, but all was secure.

2:17 a.m. – Caller said a man driving a white truck was nearly hitting vehicles in a parking lot, then banging on doors and yelling. Officers met the vehicle on the road, stopped him and spoke with him. There was no report.