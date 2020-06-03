Constables on Patrol

May 27

9:55 a.m. – A guest who arrived at a campground during the night left without paying.

12:16 p.m. – Caller found a kayak in Black Bass Lake, so officers searched the area and didn’t find an owner or any signs of distress.

6:59 p.m. – Both parties in a harassment dispute were spoken with.

7:46 p.m. – Officer reviewed camera footage at a laundromat and recognized an individual who had picked up someone else’s laundry. After speaking with him, the man realized his mistake and returned the clothing.

8:32 p.m. – A complainant spoke with an officer about harassing communications from her ex-husband.

8:45 p.m. – Loudspeaker noise from a ghost tour was cause for a phone call.

May 28

2:59 p.m. – Complainant reported that people were doing work without a permit on Mountain St.

7:37 p.m. – A woman was transported from the Boone County jail to CCSO on an outstanding Eureka Springs warrant.

8:59 p.m. – Two guests refusing to leave a hotel long after checkout time were encouraged to move along.

9:24 p.m. – Officer assisted another agency in trying to pick up a wanted person.

10:13 p.m. – An officer responded to a private property accident.

May 29

2:18 a.m. – Someone was reported trespassing in the laundry room of an apartment complex.

11:32 a.m. – A white Nissan Xterra was in a loading zone for two days, so officer started issuing parking tickets.

1:28 p.m. – Caller said her son, who was in a motel with his dad, called and said he was scared. She requested a check on him. Officers located him and he was picked up by a relative.

2:49 p.m. – A lady who found a black Pug wanted the dog catcher to call her. He did, the dog was picked up and later claimed by the owner.

10:58 p.m. – A traffic stop following a violation resulted in arrest of the driver for DWI drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

May 30

1:18 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported, but a traffic stop of the vehicle determined that the driver was not impaired.

7:20 a.m. – A residential alarm that went off was checked and everything checked out okay.

1:04 p.m. – An officer spoke with complainant who said he got harassing and threatening phone calls from an individual who had been kicked out of his restaurant.

3:17 p.m. – A report was taken on a private property accident.

6:38 p.m. – Caller said a male was walking and falling in the road and ditch, so officer found, arrested, and transported the man to the county jail.

10:52 p.m. – Officer went downtown to assist a lost tourist and provide a ride to their hotel.

May 31

12:46 a.m. – A “very loud” party at a campground disturbed those who were trying to sleep, so officers advised the party people to keep it down and no report was required.

10:02 a.m. – Large green flowerpots were reported stolen from a front yard. Owner declined to make a report.

1:22 p.m. – A Parks commissioner reported a tent in Basin Park set up to sell t-shirts, but since the seller had no permit and all permits had been revoked by city hall, the tent sales were shut down.