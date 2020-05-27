Constables on Patrol

May 18

10:08 a.m. – Two possibly intoxicated men were reported walking on W. Van Buren. One of them was arrested for public intox and open container.

10:22 a.m. – A loose dog got the attention of Animal Control.

10:30 a.m. – A private parking lot accident got a report.

5:02 p.m. – Caller reported a man staggering and falling on Spring St. Officer picked him up and took him home.

10:17 p.m. – A man was arrested for public intoxication while trying to gain entry to a residence.

10:37 p.m. – Officer went to Pivot Rock Rd. for a 911 transfer that had been disconnected.

10:57 p.m. – Officer responded to a parking lot for a possible disturbance, but the parking lot was empty.

May 19

12:03 p.m. – A dog got itself reported for frolicking on Kingshighway without a responsible person attached to it.

4:44 p.m. – A skateboarder was reported for using a US 62 lane for his sporting activity. He had skated off before getting warned and scolded.

6:11 p.m. – Caller reported a situation when a female was prevented from moving out of her boyfriend’s house by the boyfriend. Officers could not locate her and CCSO performed a welfare check at the boyfriend’s last known county address.

May 20

8:54 a.m. – Officer handed a report of missing mail off to the county as the residence was outside city limits.

11:10 a.m. – Officer took a phone report saying a family member hadn’t contacted the family in 24 hours.

2:49 p.m. – A female was reported by numerous callers of running around the Hwy. 23 and US 62 intersection with no clothing. CCSO was advised that the incident she was running from occurred in county jurisdiction.

4:15 p.m. – When officers assisted CCSO on a shots fired report they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant.

May 21

12:22 a.m. – Three cars of people were interviewed after reporting that a suspicious man was following them.

12:21 p.m. – A semi truck blocking Norris was urged to move to a side road for the sake of traffic flow.

3:09 p.m. – A semi got stuck and blocked traffic on Pivot Rock Rd., so an officer assisted getting it untangled.

3:10 p.m. – A private property accident got a report.

6:45 p.m. – Officer performed a welfare check to make sure a woman’s son was OK. The son was asked to please call his mother.

10:12 p.m. – Barking dogs on Harvey St. were annoying enough to warrant a phone call.

May 22

4:44 p.m. – Caller said a female was in her rental house and shouldn’t be. The female said she was a friend of the tenant and doing her laundry. It was determined there was no trespassing violation.

7:50 p.m. – A woman said she was being continually harassed by a couple of females. Officer took her statement.

8:01 p.m. – The manager of a restaurant said a vehicle hit their flowerbed and damaged it but there were pictures of the vehicle that left the scene. A report was taken.

10:54 p.m. – A private property accident required a response from ESPD.

May 23

12:26 a.m. – A suspicious male in a truck was reported behind the nursing home.

7:18 a.m. – An alarm required a walk-through.

12:12 p.m. – A man called regarding an accident the day previous, but when officer got there he was told the man’s boss said to forget it.

3:28 p.m. – A large pit bull mix that was begging for food and trying to grab it off tables at an outdoor restaurant patio was collected and taken to the kennel.

4:15 p.m. – A suicidal male was reported driving in the area of Lake Leatherwood, CCSO forwarded a BOLO alert on him.

May 24

12:39 a.m. – Guests were reported being too loud at a motel.

12:26 p.m. – Officer went to speak with a man who said a driver forced him into a curb and messed up his tire.

12:52 p.m. – An accident report was taken on Kingshighway.

2 p.m. – A man selling jewelry in Basin Park was told not to.

7:18 p.m. – An officer was called to an apartment disturbance.

7:21 p.m. – An intoxicated woman was reported at Spring and Main, so a taxi was called and she was taken to her hotel room.

7:34 p.m. – Following a call about suspicious circumstances at a motel, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and an outstanding county warrant.

7:42 p.m. – Complainant wanted to speak about a disturbance that took place at her residence.

10:32 p.m. – A male sitting in the middle of the road near Dairy Hollow was reported but gone on arrival.

11:36 p.m. – Officer responded to a disturbance at a hotel.

May 25

3 a.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at an East Mountain residence.

4:32 a.m. – Officer went to a highway motel to check out a 911 hangup.