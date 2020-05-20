Constables on Patrol

May 11

11:20 a.m. – A theft at a motel got a report.

11:20 a.m. – Officer looked for but did not locate a vehicle near the north city limits that had just been driven away from an argument at a residence.

2:57 p.m. – Officers talked to people behind a building who had been reported as acting suspiciously. All was A-OK.

5:09 p.m. – Officer was asked to check out a reckless driver that almost hit a motorcycle head-on, then almost hit the caller while passing in a No Passing zone. He was not located.

11:40 p.m. – A burglar alarm at a highway restaurant went off for no known reason.

May 12

11:44 a.m. – Suspicious vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot were checked. One belonged to a tenant, the other was gone on arrival.

May 13

7:58 a.m. – Officer checked out the report of a person possibly sleeping in his vehicle. The individual was not sleeping and there was no report.

12:40 p.m. – Contraband found in a parking lot was picked up.

1:22 p.m. – A tree fell on Benton and took a power line out on its way down.

5:51 p.m. – Traffic control was needed at an unoccupied restaurant fire.

6:11 p.m. – Caller claimed a bar was packed and not complying with reopening restrictions. Officer checked and the bar was in compliance.

11:54 p.m. – A business alarm was checked.

May 14

12:24 a.m. – Officer was called to a residence where people said a loud noise outside their garage woke them up. Everything was deemed clear after an area check.

7:57 a.m. – Officer responded to Wall St. for a disconnected 911 call, but no sign of distress was found.

2:22 p.m. – A black and camo Honda was reported driving fast and recklessly on Judah. When stopped, the driver said he was taking his wife to the hospital.

2:27 p.m. – A motorcyclist who wrecked on US62W refused transport.

4:14 p.m. – An individual who was reportedly begging from hotel guests was told not to return to the property. He initially refused, but after speaking with a dispatcher, did leave. In a red vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Caller from Texas complained about a local bondsman not clearing out a bond in his son’s dismissed case, and claimed the bondsman was threatening. Officer took a report to follow up on allegations and determine jurisdiction.

4:34 p.m. – A domestic disturbance at an apartment led to a woman trying to leave in a truck. Officer talked to both parties, who agreed it was verbal only and they would separate for the night.

7:50 p.m. – A hotel manager asked for an officer to advise in regard to trespassing and paraphernalia in a room.

8:13 p.m. – A man with a stuck truck at the Leatherwood Park entrance was assisted.

10:59 p.m. – A verbal dispute resulted in a couple separating for the night.

May 15

1:19 p.m. – No report was required on a disturbance call.

2:16 p.m. – Caller said a tree fell across Pivot Rock Rd. and partially landed on a passing vehicle. There were no injuries and not much damage.

3:11 p.m. – Caller complained about continued harassment from her brother toward her and their parents even after being told to knock it off. The officer who was given the information had previous contact with the brother.

3:51 p.m. – A motorcyclist approached a woman and was not practicing limited exposure protocol as his genitals were uncovered.

9:50 p.m. – Caller said the dumpster at an apartment complex was on fire, but it turned out to be reflective tape.

11:18 p.m. – Music was not so loud it couldn’t be turned down.

May 16

9:58 a.m. – A 2-car accident qualified for a report.

2:20 p.m. – A fight between motorcyclists at a bar and passengers in a car broke out but everybody was somewhere else when the cops arrived.

5:13 p.m. – The driver of an Oklahoma car ran a Stop sign at Pine and Spring Sts. and became belligerent when he was called out on it, then disappeared downtown.

8:17 p.m. – A passerby told caller that a tree and power line were down at a cabin at Leatherwood but that story turned out not to be all that accurate.

May 17

3:48 a.m. – Officer went to a motel to interview a woman involved in an incident.

4:51 a.m. – A residential burglary alarm was checked and all was secure.

10:09 a.m. – Caller reported that someone was trying to steal a speed bump.

10:13 a.m. – An alarm checked out to be fine.

5:53 p.m. – A possible domestic issue was dealt with.

1:01 a.m. – Officer assisted a motorist.