Constables on Patrol

May 1
8:46 a.m. – Officer responded to an accident on US62E.
9:17 a.m. – A domestic disturbance was determined to be verbal only, and the parties were separated.
12:54 p.m. – An alarm was found to be caused by an employee working on the residence.
2:17 p.m. – Officer was asked to be the go-between in a neighbor dispute.
5:01 p.m. – A puppy got loose enough to enter a grocery store, but its owner retrieved it before the law arrived.
8:12 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported and looked for.
8:13 p.m. – Caller said she had some purchases stolen while she was in Basin Park. A report was taken.
9:30 p.m. – Rogers PD issued a BOLO for a shooting suspect.
9:52 p.m. – County dispatch got a 911 call where a woman sounded upset but not in distress. A second call came from US62E, where officers made contact with her. She said she was having trouble with her phone.
10:50 p.m. – Loud music on White St. got attention.
11:50 p.m. – Officers responded to a possibly intoxicated driver on Hwy. 23S.
May 2
1:22 a.m. – Officers responded to a 911 hangup on Whispering Pines Rd.
1:29 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked, all was secure.
10:19 a.m. – Officer was called to a domestic, he warned the parties.
12:52 p.m. – A call from CCSO regarding an accident with motorcycles was checked out, but the area was clear, no motorcycles.
3:08 p.m. – Following numerous complaints, several restaurants and bars were visited, and the owners were informed that further infractions of allowing outdoor seating and congregating were verboten and would result in citations.
6:32 p.m. – An alarm company reported a glass-break alarm at a residence, but officers found windows and doors were intact, undamaged and secure.
May 3
12:47 a.m. – Burglar alarm at a highway business was checked and the business secure.
1:18 a.m. – A couple said the disturbance they were involved in was verbal only.
9:03 a.m. – A father said he would call back if he needed further help in a juvenile matter.
8:50 p.m. – Officers assisted a motorist.
May 4
12:47 a.m. – A business was checked and secure after an alarm went off.