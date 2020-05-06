Constables on Patrol

May 1

8:46 a.m. – Officer responded to an accident on US62E.

9:17 a.m. – A domestic disturbance was determined to be verbal only, and the parties were separated.

12:54 p.m. – An alarm was found to be caused by an employee working on the residence.

2:17 p.m. – Officer was asked to be the go-between in a neighbor dispute.

5:01 p.m. – A puppy got loose enough to enter a grocery store, but its owner retrieved it before the law arrived.

8:12 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported and looked for.

8:13 p.m. – Caller said she had some purchases stolen while she was in Basin Park. A report was taken.

9:30 p.m. – Rogers PD issued a BOLO for a shooting suspect.

9:52 p.m. – County dispatch got a 911 call where a woman sounded upset but not in distress. A second call came from US62E, where officers made contact with her. She said she was having trouble with her phone.

10:50 p.m. – Loud music on White St. got attention.

11:50 p.m. – Officers responded to a possibly intoxicated driver on Hwy. 23S.

May 2

1:22 a.m. – Officers responded to a 911 hangup on Whispering Pines Rd.

1:29 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked, all was secure.

10:19 a.m. – Officer was called to a domestic, he warned the parties.

12:52 p.m. – A call from CCSO regarding an accident with motorcycles was checked out, but the area was clear, no motorcycles.

3:08 p.m. – Following numerous complaints, several restaurants and bars were visited, and the owners were informed that further infractions of allowing outdoor seating and congregating were verboten and would result in citations.

6:32 p.m. – An alarm company reported a glass-break alarm at a residence, but officers found windows and doors were intact, undamaged and secure.

May 3

12:47 a.m. – Burglar alarm at a highway business was checked and the business secure.

1:18 a.m. – A couple said the disturbance they were involved in was verbal only.

9:03 a.m. – A father said he would call back if he needed further help in a juvenile matter.

8:50 p.m. – Officers assisted a motorist.

May 4

12:47 a.m. – A business was checked and secure after an alarm went off.