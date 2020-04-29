Constables on Patrol

April 20

4:20 p.m. – When officers responded to a disturbance call they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant from Berryville.

10:49 p.m. – A car that was not supposed to be in a hotel parking lot was gone on arrival.

April 21

12:07 a.m. – A burglar alarm went off, so the property was checked and found to be secure.

9:11 a.m. – Officers responded to a hotel for a possible domestic that had occurred at an earlier time. The suspect was no longer at the hotel when the law arrived.

10:50 a.m. – Officers went to a residence for a possible theft report.

April 23

4:08 a.m. – Officer did a welfare check at a daughter’s request. The mother said she was fine and didn’t need any help.

2:58 p.m. – The transit office reported that two black Labs were running loose, so they put them in the office. Animal control took them to the kennel. After that, the owner claimed the dogs.

3:20 p.m. – A small mix breed puppy with a pink harness jumped into a woman’s car in a bank parking lot. It got a ride to the impound kennel until the owner could be located.

3:57 p.m. – A man was arrested at a convenience store on an outstanding warrant for domestic assault.

4:28 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported and checked up on.

April 24

10:56 a.m. – Officers went to the east city limits to look for a stolen vehicle. They spotted it, it fled, and a woman was arrested.

1:48 p.m. – A welfare check revealed that an individual was just fine.

April 25

12:27 a.m. – An unruly guest was removed from a motel.

4:16 a.m. – Officer escorted a citizen to an address.

4:27 p.m. – Caller said a subject who was just trespassed by an officer from a property was back in the property harassing her husband and causing problems. When officers arrived, she was sitting on the curb. She and the complainant were spoken to.

April 26

12:52 a.m. – A domestic disturbance at an apartment complex was dealt with.

3:03 a.m. – Officer escorted a citizen to an address.

4:06 a.m. – Burglar alarm went off. All was copacetic.

9:56 a.m. – A couple got into a fight, then an owner got involved with the man, but there was no report since it was all verbal.